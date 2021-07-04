A shell game of magnificent proportions, one perpetuating a longstanding delusion about Michigan school funding, continues.
State lawmakers and the governor on Wednesday appear to have reached agreement on a $17.1 billion school funding package for the incoming school year. That spending plan includes some pretty positive developments, including a per-pupil funding structure that attempts to level the base amount given to districts.
That $8,700 per student payment will be a boost for districts that historically received less per student, like Traverse City Area Public Schools, because of inequity in the state’s funding model.
And that move toward funding equity should be cause for kudos.
Yet, we continue to be disappointed by Michigan lawmakers’ stubborn participation in a school-funding shell game launched decades ago.
The fact is, Michigan will not send TCAPS $8,700 per student for next school year. And TCAPS will not be able to spend $8,700 per kid in our classrooms.
No, more than 20 percent of that check the Michigan Department of Education sends to TCAPS and all other Michigan school districts will immediately return to a different state coffer to pay down the state’s more than $30 billion in teacher pension debt. That debt was accrued through decades of faulty investment return assumptions and state officials’ refusal to pay the full freight of the promises they made to teachers.
That perpetual can kicking means that the teacher pension system is only about 60 percent funded. Yes, lawmakers passed some important reforms to the system that will have it fully funded by 2038. And, yes, the pension option for teachers has been effectively eliminated after years of benefit multiplier reductions, so much of the debt is to cover promises made to people who are already retired or soon will do so.
But the way Michigan’s leaders structure the annual payments perpetuates two enormous lies Michiganders have stomached for far too long.
First, the payment structure hides the full cost of those debt payments by calling for a relatively modest check directly from state coffers to the pension. Meanwhile the boomerang of cash out to districts only to be returned to pension accounts hides what we’re really paying.
Second, the cash sent to districts that must be returned immediately to the retirement fund perpetuates the delusion that Michigan will spend at least $8,700 per student in our classrooms next year. For example, TCAPS will send more than $20 million back to the state next year for the debt payment. That means the district really only receives about $6,900 per student from the state.
The reality is Michigan continues to underfund classrooms, pushing up class sizes and suppressing student performance. Ask any teacher or education expert, smaller class size is one of the most obvious and immediate ways to boost education effectiveness and outcomes. It’s common sense, more minutes of attention from a teacher means more learning.
Duh.
Unfortunately, smaller class sizes costs more money. Cash school districts aren’t receiving.
Worse, there is an ongoing and deepening teacher shortage. After all, who would clamor to enter a profession where folks are guaranteed to be underpaid for their level of education, and no longer can count on generous benefits packages that would provide a comfortable retirement?
There certainly isn’t a silver-bullet solution to Michigan’s school funding woes. A budget that, at least in part, addresses some of the state’s funding inequity is a good thing. So too is lawmakers’ effort to approve a budget early enough that district leaders can plan for the upcoming school year before it arrives (it’s ridiculous to expect districts to approve budgets before they know how much money the state will send).
Yet, each year we are left wanting when we read and write about our state’s school funding mechanism. We are left running calculations to determine how much money lawmakers actually dispersed to our schools to spend on educating our children.
We are left searching for honest numbers.