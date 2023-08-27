This year, 1.4 million public school students in Michigan will be able to get two, free hot meals at school — breakfast and lunch.
Our state was the seventh in the country to make this possible, joining a contingent that includes California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Vermont, New York and Illinois.
The program will save families about $850 a year in food costs, according Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The help can’t come soon enough as, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index calculator, a person making $40,000 a year in 2020 would need more than a $7,000 raise to have the same buying power today.
According to the Brookings Institute, most of the rise in inflation in 2021 and 2022 was driven by developments that directly raised prices rather than wages.
Most of us don’t need a think tank to tell us this; we need only check our pocketbooks.
As parents headed out with school supply lists this year, gasps were heard in the aisles as backpack prices shot past $50, and the cost of most items inched up or surged.
Students eating one or two meals at school — widely called “universal meals” — will save money if families utilize the opportunity.
It also can boost local producers in the food chain, so we were glad to see that funding for the 10 Cents A Meal program also jumped this year, more than doubling from $4.5 million to $9.3 million, to incorporate local farm-grown produce and legumes into school menus.
Research on universal meals has shown that they tend to de-stigmatize free-and reduced lunch programs, or lunch shaming, and that more kids eat the food — Chalkbeat reported that breakfasts served went up 38 percent and lunches up 12 percent, according to a national study.
But the data is less clear on how meals relate to academic performance, attendance and behavior — points also touted by universal meal advocates. Studies have shown results all over the map, with little definitive gains in those areas.
We, however, don’t think universal meals need to provide world peace to be worthwhile.
In this economic climate, full bellies for students and a financial break for family budgets is enough.
So we urge families with school-age kids to use it and, if possible, fill out the free-and reduced meals paperwork that boosts federal funding into the mix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.