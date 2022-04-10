Housing is the one thing we all need in northern Michigan, yet it’s nearly impossible to find for those living on a budget.
That has been a fact of life in our region for at least the past seven or eight years as the economy rebounded from the Great Recession, bringing a gush of new migration to the Grand Traverse region. Yet, what none of us could’ve predicted were technological disrupters that followed like the invention of online platforms that allow nearly every homeowner to become a short-term landlord, and the proliferation of remote work.
Those inventions amplified pressure on our local markets at a moment when a flood of buyers has driven price inflation nationwide. And it isn’t like housing wasn’t a preexisting weight dragging on our region, especially working- and middle-class people who call this place home.
Today, modest family homes in Grand Traverse County that sold for less than $200,000 in 2013 would fetch more than $400,000. That explosion in housing prices has been mirrored by dramatic spikes in rent.
Yet, despite that vise tightening around people who work here, there simply aren’t enough houses or apartments – even at inflated prices – to meet our community’s needs.
That’s why we’re encouraged by Traverse City leaders’ effort to collect, analyze and study data on local housing units. City Planner Shawn Winter will present his findings to city commissioners Monday night during their next study session.
Winter’s presentation will outline how the city’s 6,400 dwelling units are used, including discussion of the about 280 that are allowed to operate as one of two types of short-term rentals permitted.
These are important discussions, not only for the city, but for villages, townships and counties in the Grand Traverse region, especially as advocates at the state level seem to be agitating for policies that could exacerbate local housing shortages. And they’re the type of discussion we simply don’t hear often enough.
Especially as advocates agitate for new zoning rules that would substantially restrict local governments’ regulation of short-term rentals.
We’re at a juncture when cash buyers, some of them speculative investors, are flooding the local housing market and driving housing out of reach for many of our neighbors.
It’s at times like these that trustworthy, complete data on how our housing stock is used would come in handy. But so would thoughtful discussions about that information.
We hope to see more policymakers in our region collect data and facilitate study and debate over both existing housing usage and future development.
Because our current trajectory is pricing the middle class out of the Grand Traverse region.
