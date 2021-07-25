A catastrophe is unfolding in our community, and efforts to head it off are too few and too slow.
Competition for “affordable” homes and apartments in the Grand Traverse region has been an anchor weighing on working people in our city, towns and outlying areas for more than a half decade. It’s a downside that many of us have accepted with all the upsides that come with living and working in northwest Lower Michigan.
Unfortunately, the pandemic and the accompanying migration piled onto that anchor threaten to drown the people who power our local economy.
We really can’t fault buyers flocking to the region for a better lifestyle, many of us were in the same boat at some point. Nor can we fault homeowners who are selling to those buyers who offer sometimes absurd sums for their houses.
But that collision has exponentially worsened the lot for some people who live and work in our region.
Folks who earn wages that once were enough to rent or buy a home in northwest Lower Michigan, are being squeezed out of our community by that overheated housing market. Buyers with cash to spare eclipse anybody who needs the traditional, slow slower mortgage process to buy a home. And landlords are cashing in on opportunities to sell rental properties that once offered a sliver of affordable housing.
According to Realtor.com’s most recent data, the median listing price for homes in Grand Traverse County have ballooned to $285,000 and the median price of homes sold is $295,000. That’s up from the median sale price of $231,000 in July 2018. The data also shows that since June 2020 sale prices have routinely exceeded median listing prices by as much as 20 percent.
What does that mean?
Well, for starters it means housing is out of reach for a massive share of the people who live and work in our region.
Now, the 40 percent of our neighbors who earn wages that place them in the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed) category — effectively people and households that fall just short of earning enough to pay basic household bills — are being squeezed in a housing vise. They can’t buy a home because the market often isn’t accessible for anybody but cash buyers. And their rent payments are rising at a clip that gobbles up any wage increases they’ve seen in recent years.
It’s unquestionably a catastrophe for some of the vulnerable in our region.
And it’s not going away despite a lot of discussion and some action to add more affordable housing to the market.
The fact is, the imbalance in our housing market has been years in the making. Similarly, it has been the focus of plenty of mulling sessions, but far too little movement during those years. Nobody could’ve predicted the acceleration the pandemic caused, but the lack of meaningful solutions in the pipeline means relief likely is years down the road.
In the meantime, working and middle-class home buyers who do manage to push their way into the market are paying premiums that expose them to the potential of financial ruin if the buying frenzy eases and prices decline. Houses that five years ago sold for less than $200,000 now are snapped up in a matter of days, often for nearly double those recent prices.
By Friday afternoon, there were only a handful of houses listed for sale for less than $200,000 on popular real estate websites like Zillow, many of them not large enough or suitable for a small family.
We also live in a place where traditional affordable housing solutions appear incapable of keeping homes within reach of people who need them.
If our local policy makers and business leaders don’t quickly and decisively act in this moment we surely will witness a future when our region is inaccessible to anybody who actually works here.
And that’s not the kind of reality anybody would want for our community.