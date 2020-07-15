There are a few definitions of cornerstone floating around in our culture.
Some refer to the block situated at corner of a building near its base. Others describe a word that sums up essential, indispensible value.
It’s that second definition that comes to mind when we think of Horizon Books. That’s why we were elated this week when we learned the long-time Front Street fixture will carry on its life as a book store and community gathering space.
Our rejoice is not born from our affection for the printed word. Yes, we are probably enjoy a whiff of paper and ink a little more than most. But we can get that fix delivered to our doorstep each morning.
No, the good news delivered to a Record-Eagle reporter Monday by the bookstore’s co-owner Amy Reynolds means more to us than the rare survival of an independent bookseller — itself a commendable feat. To us, Horizon is one of the special ingredients that helps Traverse City thrive.
“We’re not closing,” Amy Reynolds said Monday, of the bookstore. “We’re looking at how to make the building viable as a community space, we have some ideas that aren’t finalized yet, but it will stay a bookstore.”
For nearly 60 years the store has helped pump life into our downtown as it became far more than a bookstore. It’s a community gathering space. A place to read a few pages in a quiet corner. A stop for a cup of coffee and a chat. A meeting space to hash out important issues.
Its light spills onto Front Street during the darkest winter nights, a beacon.
That’s why we, and many others, were heartbroken earlier this year when Reynolds and her husband Vic Herman announced the store would close so the couple who co-own the company could enjoy retirement together. No one can blame Reynolds and Herman for wanting to enjoy retired life after decades of hard work as small business owners.
Still, the loss of Horizon would mean a void created in the heart of downtown, and in the heart of our community.
So, today we are thankful for the efforts of Reynolds and Herman alongside Rotary Charities and the Downtown Development Authority to find a path forward that will ensure Horizon lives on in our community in some way.
We’re sure some things will change along the way, a plot twist for an institution that helps breathe life into the community we so love.
But we’re thankful there will be another chapter for Horizon Books.
