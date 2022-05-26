When something awful happens, we flounder.
Unmoored from our routines and the daily diet of terrible arrows we’ve learned to tolerate, a truly awful thing casts us into deep waters. There is little around us to grab hold of, our hands slide off slippery pilings.
It’s in our nature to try harder, to grasp harder, as this desperate feeling threatens to overtake us. We grab for action and explanation like life rings.
Today’s news feeds are a collective lamentation for the 19 children and the two adults killed in an act of senseless violence in Uvalde, Texas. Our grief takes many shapes — sorrow, anger, political calls for action, exhaustion.
We grieve for those who spoke to their young kids today about what their peers endured at school yesterday; those young kids who will never be the same; the growing list of communities cracked to the foundation by senseless acts of domestic terror.
We say senseless because — no matter what further details we learn about the shooter’s motivations, or the security at the school, the accountability of parents, gun retailers, educators, legislators — a world where children are killed en masse will not make sense.
To protect children is our species’ most fundamental task.
That we do not — that every time we look at a map of our country there are more dots signifying another town, city or village where an unthinkable mass shooting occurred in a school — must shake us from thinking that it can’t happen where we live, where our children go to school. From complacency.
Because that’s where frequency leads — complacency. Frequency also establishes patterns.
Criminologists James Densley and Jillian Peterson track public mass shootings and shooters. Starting in 1989, there have been 13 mass public shootings at schools. The death toll is 146. The average age of the shooter is 18. Some are inspired by the notoriety of past shootings but most, according to the professors, are motivated by “generalized anger” — at self-hate and despair turned outward, and that most communicate their intent to do harm in advance as a final desperate act.
Beyond today’s grief, we must ask, are we paying attention to these patterns? How can today’s grief push beyond partisan stalemates? Grief today takes many forms, how, instead of pushing each other away, can we hold onto each other?
