Land in northern Michigan is pretty darn valuable, but public land is priceless.
The effort to preserve a beautiful, hilly, 76-acre section of forest a stone’s throw west from Traverse City took an important step forward Wednesday, moving the land imminently close to becoming publicly-owned, accessible and preserved.
The deal to purchase the property — a parcel sandwiched between Hickory Hills, Bay Meadows Family Golf Course and M-72 — gained important support from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board. That statewide panel voted to recommend the state grant more than $467,000 to help the Traverse City and Garfield Charter Township Joint Recreational Authority buy the property from Clarence Kroupa’s estate — Kroupa long before he died decided he wanted vacant land preserved and protected for public benefit.
The sale, which will be aided and ushered by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, was supported by voters in Garfield Township and Traverse City through passage of a millage for the Rec Authority. That tax collection will help the authority scrape together about $200,000 to throw into the pot to meet the $668,000 purchase price for the property.
That means, once state lawmakers finalize grant allocations and the governor signs off, 70 percent of the cost will be covered by a state grant.
Probably more important than who foots the bill is what those dollars will do.
Such a pristine plot, tucked into the hills adjacent to Traverse City no doubt would attract a long line of developers looking to capitalize on the ongoing housing boom in the region.
And it’s unlikely local governments could scrape together the kind of cash needed to compete in an open-market bidding war.
No, Clarence Kroupa, his daughters, and all who supported his vision have contributed immensely to our community through their effort. They recognized how important the land and water that attracted many of us to this region is to our way of life.
Similarly integral to that way of life is our communitywide commitment to shared natural places.
The next step in the approval process for the purchase and preservation of what will be known as Hickory Forest simply can’t arrive soon enough.
Especially for the land lovers among us.