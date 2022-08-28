Back to school.
Those three words evoke a special time and what a time it was — and still can be — filled with anticipation and excitement. Meeting new teachers, seeing friends, figuring out schedules, learning a new routine.
It’s all about the students, of course, yet it’s a shared experience that helps define a community.
It may not be apparent to those in the profession today, but Michigan had a tradition of nurturing great teachers.
From the colleges and universities that prepared them for the classroom to the state system that supported the districts where they taught, Michigan was one of the best places in the nation to pursue a teaching career.
The greatest teachers leave a lasting impression: The dedication of Mrs. Joy in third grade. The kindness of Miss Jones in middle school. The spellbinding lectures of Mr. Maxwell, the high school history teacher.
If they’re really good, it’s possible to see them, years later, in your mind’s eye. They stay with us throughout our lives. That’s the power of good teaching.
Now, after all the turmoil and tragedy in schools across the country, one wonders exactly how teachers feel about returning to school this year. In some places, people’s attitudes about the profession seem to have sunk so low that some teachers no longer find their careers rewarding.
COVID, and the rude, combative behavior apparently provoked because of it, have ushered some educators right out of their jobs. Their feeling, we’re told, is that “it’s not worth it.”
Resulting staff shortages are requiring innovative strategies that would have never been implemented, let alone considered, just a few years ago. Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner, for example, just finished training to drive a school bus himself in the case of an emergency situation.
What’s truly heartening is that this kind of can-do effort is being made.
As she interviewed school administrators in the region about the start of the school year, Record-Eagle reporter Grace George even encountered quite a bit of optimism.
“I feel like we’re all going in with a breath of fresh air after COVID, like we feel like we’re gonna hit our stride this year,” Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown told her.
That positive attitude on the part of educators is great to hear. Now, parents and members of the community need to step up and provide a supportive network so the schools and teachers will function at an optimum level.
If that happens, this school year will differ markedly from past years — and that will be all to the good.
Teachers used to be revered in society.
As a community, it would be wise to work to make it that way again.
