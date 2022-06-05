We humans tend to moderate our personal HVAC as individuals.
When we’re hot, we turn up the air conditioning. When we’re cold, the heat. Most of us have lived and worked with others whose internal “comfort setting” conflicted with our own — and know the thermostat wars that ensue.
When we zoom out to see our connectedness is when the big picture emerges — and this summer’s picture isn’t pretty, according to local and national utilities.
Traverse City Light & Power put customers on notice that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator — that operates the power grid in a north-south line from Louisiana to Manitoba, Canada — may “load shed” during streaks of 90-degree plus days.
Load shedding means rolling brownouts — an intentional power-saving method to save the grid from a total failure.
At issue are spiking demands on the grid (usually by way of A/C on hot days), and a diminishing supply of energy from thermal plants (like those that burn coal and natural gas) now offline “due to economic, regulatory and environmental pressure,” according to MISO by way of TCL&P.
Zoom farther to the 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment put out by North American Electric Reliability Corp., or NERC.
We are among seven grids at risk nationally, joining western U.S. threats from wildfire and weak hydroelectric generation, droughts in Texas, and falling water levels in the southwest.
Our region, through MISO, is at highest risk in the country — and could face a shortfall even during normal operating conditions, according to the report. Peak demand is expected to jump 1.7 percent higher this year amid a 3,200 megawatt loss in capacity, according to industry publications Utility Drive and Power.
Climate change is also figuring into NERC’s predictions.
Recent history has taught that “extreme weather” no longer means “rare weather,” John Moura, NERC director of reliability assessment and performance analysis, said last month. Analysis is shifting away from “normal” and to resilience in extreme weather events, and how much a system can withstand. In northern Michigan, “peak” can mean a string of three or more 90-plus degree days.
Which brings us to us. We, the 42 million MISO customers, are literally connected in our use of electricity. TCL&P indicated that they will ask for help voluntarily, asking people to turn off unnecessary electronics and bumping the thermostat a few degrees when the situation nears critical. Those who use oxygen and life-sustaining medical equipment should call their providers.
But we have more power in the equation than we realize. Individual behavior tweaks — checking A/Cs and cleaning filters; closing blinds during the day; using fans; sealing homes; switching to LED lights; and the usual host of energy-saving actions — make a world of difference.
Small actions bridge to large ones, and this summer, we may be considering that connection — in the dark.
