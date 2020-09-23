The schoolbell rang Monday for the first time since March in the region’s largest district.
More than 10,000 students returned to classrooms; they clambered out of cars and off buses under the heft of backpacks, lunchboxes and schoolroom supplies.
That first-day feeling was still there though the facemasks ... and even though it wasn’t the first day.
Monday’s bell ends a long stretch of distance learning — three months of last year, plus another two weeks this year when TCAPS leaders delayed in-person education for a wait-and-see approach.
Reuniting this week had people wishing each other “Happy second, first day of school!”
We’re used to a little lag — TCAPS usually opens a little later than downstate schools, deferring to our high season Memorial-Day-to-Labor-Day workforce needs. It also gets and stays colder, longer, up here so facilities without air conditioning aren’t typically an issue. A certain amount of lag time works for us.
But it won’t work if lag-time continues in COVID-19 testing results, or if we don’t formulate a quick-pivot option for students under quarantine.
Our state suffers from testing haves, and have-nots. Some hospitals and institutions turn around COVID-19 results in 45 minutes. Other results take 7-10 days — and when it comes to containing a highly contagious disease long wait times render containment moot.
Unless we can shore up a reliable (preferably local) testing turn-around, we’re setting the table for constant, herky-jerky lags throughout the year by way of the 14-day-quarantine protocols sure to come.
Currently, when students and schoolworkers get COVID-19, they must stay home. Additionally, anyone they’ve been in contact with within the six-foot bubble for 15 minutes or more should also self-quarantine and symptom-watch for 14 days. That is, unless, you have a negative COVID-19 test result.
Doesn’t take a mathematics degree to see how many 14-day cycles can chew through a 170-day school year.
We need a plan both for testing — and a back-up plan for when quality testing isn’t possible.
The upside of little top-down guidance is that we can, and should, create a program that works for us.
According to CalNews, some states are conducting widespread COVID-19 testing — a bit like what Michigan mandated in nursing and correctional facilities, to various degrees. Rhode Island carved out 5,000 tests daily for school employees and students. A Boston teachers union pledged to test 5 percent of the teachers weekly. Minnesota sent private and public school employees a test kit to use at their discretion.
Of course testing seems to be the easy part ... but it’s getting timely results that makes them a relevant part of a containing an outbreak.
If a 48- or 72-hour turn around isn’t possible, how can we keep the students from continuously lagging behind? What happens when flu and regular classroom crud are added to the mix? Are we going to default to COVID protocol or the former 24-hours symptom-free rule?
Educators suspect that these “Class of COVID-19” kids are already lagging behind because of the lack of in-person instruction. We need to construct a nimble, non-stigmatizing plan that works on their behalf, and picks up where the MiSafe Start plan leaves off.
Testing has already come a long way from the days when tests and PPE was hard to come by. Parents, students and schoolworkers have become more versatile in their remote learning capabilities and social distancing tolerance.
We’re lucky to currently be in Phase 5, with a small positivity rate.
But we know what’s to come. A COVID-19 case already cropped up in a Kingsley high school student two days into the school year. Another appeared in a TCAPS athlete before in-person school even started.
Knowing about exposures is a good step — the state added 21 schools and 77 cases Monday to its new weekly education institution count (only schools with two or more cases are tracked) in addition to the 36 other schools and 2,264 cases already clocked — but it can’t stop there.
Let’s keep pace with a test results plan and a back-up for the quarantines to come. In front, in step is where we want to be, not lagging behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.