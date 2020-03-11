Addison “Sonny” Wheelock, Jr. conducted his retirement announcement much like he has county business for the past 22 years — calmly with some hallmark humor.
“I enjoyed most of it,” he said.
The District 4 Republican told commissioners last week he won’t seek re-election. But he told his Long Lake Township constituency first — a classy move, as he spent 18 years on Long Lake’s Township board before joining the county board.
“I wanted to give them the first notice,” Wheelock said. “Those people have been electing me for 40 years.”
We’ve come to expect those moves from Wheelock, and find him to be a capable, insightful leader.
We may not agree with him all the time, but he has always picked up the phone when our reporters called and readily shared his thoughts on the county business of the day.
Wheelock, 63, also tended toward disclosure in questions of conflict of interest, and he was quick to lend his institutional knowledge to help guide board decisions.
A seat on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners can be viewed as a stepping stone toward a state and national stage. But Wheelock has a knack for setting aside outside considerations to make decisions based on his principles.
We hope whomever follows him takes his advice: “Do your homework. Make sure your voice is heard.”
We hear you, Sonny, and we’re better for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.