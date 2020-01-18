Happy birthday, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Let us congratulate you on your golden anniversary. We’re glad you’re here.
We weren’t always, looking over our past editorials.
Neither were Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties, Traverse City Grand Traverse Medical Center, National Music Camp (Interlochen) or the West Michigan Tourist Association, and the many private landowners and residents, which all officially opposed the park’s creation as federally envisioned when the conversation started.
On a hot, August night, 1,500 to 2,000 people packed into the gymnasium of Glen Lake Community High School for an appearance of National Park Service director Conrad Wirth. Wirth was called in from Washington to “cool off” local concerns about the “Save Our Shorelines” bill that originally called for a 26,000-acre park with no boundaries to 77,000 acres that encompassed more than 1,000 private properties.
But the locals were ready for the showdown, which Wirth had grossly underestimated.
At one point, moderator Ove F. Jensen (a retired, long-time summer homeowner on Glen Lake) asked all people opposed to the project to stand up.
“Virtually the entire room rose as one,” save for four front-row chairs. The fledgling federal park almost died that night, according to the fascinating read “A Nationalized Lakeshore: The Creation and Administration of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.”
During the park’s uphill climb to dedication, blood was so bad between the park and its host communities, that ranger uniforms were said to have targets on them, and some of the land agents’ names still today are invoked with curses.
So why mention this today, on this happy occasion?
Because it’s important to acknowledge that things change — even in a national park or lakeshore.
Parks are political, and politics is a game of players.
Congress established the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act in 1872.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed the bill, but it’s Theodore Roosevelt’s mug that ended up etched in granite, as he created the Antiquities Act in 1906, which gave the President the power to unilaterally declare a national monument.
Same act, different player was used to shrink two of them — Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments; Bears Ears by 85 percent — in 2017.
Federally-protected lands have been expanded, contracted, de-authorized completely, logged, drilled, restricted, opened and burned. They’ve hosted sharpshooting hunts to kill mountain goats, and reintroduced lands to long-gone inhabitants, like wolves.
They change. We change them. Nature does, too.
And yet, the language of the parks is always that they’re “forever.” Forever protected, as if impervious to human whim.
But we know better, and knowing this makes our park even more precious.
In small steps since that fateful night, in fits and spurts, the park and the community have worked together to create the park we celebrate today.
Happy 50th birthday, Sleeping Bear. We’re glad you’re here.
