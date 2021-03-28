We all know ALICE.
In the Grand Traverse region, ALICE lives across the street, works in our offices and on our jobsites, grows food on our farms and stocks our groceries. ALICE works in our manufacturing facilities, drives our school buses and cares for our elderly neighbors.
ALICE — an acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — is a measuring stick that helps us understand the financial wellbeing of households in our state and region. It’s a project by the United Ways of Michigan that helps provide a clear county-by-county comparison between cost of living and wages. And the fourth iteration of the report shows, even based on data collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michiganders are struggling economically.
The latest report, released last week, shows 38 percent of Michigan residents struggle to cover basic household bills — rent/mortgage, utilities, day care, transportation, technology and food — on wages they earn. Those pre-pandemic numbers showed residents in the Grand Traverse region fared slightly better — about 35 percent fall below the ALICE threshold.
The fact that more than one-third of people who live and work in the Grand Traverse region struggle to make ends meet is a serious problem. And there is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic made life worse for many and likely drove more below the line separating getting by from not making it.
Folks who earn wages that once provided enough to survive in our region simply can’t make it anymore — $15 per hour doesn’t cover a $1,000 monthly rent payment, utilities, transportation, medical and dental care, groceries and a phone.
For months we have reported on increasing pressure on the region’s already booming housing and rental market. The surge in demand from hundreds, if not thousands, of new buyers and renters who suddenly can work from anywhere threatens to edge many out of our communities. Combined with an ongoing day care shortage and rising consumer prices, it seems inevitable we will see more local businesses forced to shutter for a lack of workers in the coming months.
These are not new problems. Local leaders have worked for years to address the disconnect between local cost of living and wages. But projects aimed at bringing reasonably priced housing to the market simply haven’t kept pace with the market that seems to be accelerating beyond the reach of most folks who work here.
The pandemic appears to have set the Grand Traverse region on an express train toward “Aspenization” — a term commonly used to describe Colorado mountain towns where workers have been priced into exile.
That’s a reality many have fought against for at least a half decade as we hope for balance against the side effects of the beauty and popularity of our home as a vacation and, now, a relocation destination.
There is plenty of reason to welcome new neighbors and friends to our streets, but we can’t allow our region’s working and middle class to be driven into oblivion in the process.
We’re talking about a complex problem that simply won’t be solved by ordinary market forces. We hope our government and business leaders come together to act quickly before it’s too late. We need incentives for landlords who keep affordable homes on the market, tax breaks for developers who prioritize workforce housing, and supportive programs to help people who work in our communities find homes.
The Grand Traverse region is at a crossroads.
We all remember the moniker about the value of a view of the bay — many of us settled for less pay in exchange for that vista.
But a view doesn’t buy groceries or gas. And it certainly doesn’t pay for rent.