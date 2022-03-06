They just don’t seem to get it.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners and some of their administrative staff seem a little confused about the difference between public input and transparency. Probably more concerning, they seem to misunderstand the value and role of each.
Public input is pretty self descriptive and helps elected officials get a sense for how their constituents feel about issues at hand.
Transparency, on the other hand, is a foundational tenet of trustworthy governance. Healthy governments, ones run by leaders who understand and value public trust, keep doors open to taxpayers who fund their operations. After all, the most nonpartisan aspect of our democracy should be ensuring we all have access to the inner workings of the entities we fund with substantial slices of our income and to which we grant innumerable powers.
Again, if there is nothing to hide, why close the doors?
Commissioners’ confusion became clear during the board’s meeting last week when the board discussed news coverage and editorial criticism of non-public meetings of the advisory committee the county formed to help the board decide how to spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act cash.
We weren’t shy a few weeks ago when we pointed out the grave miscarriage of public trust we witnessed when officials decided to bar the public from the advisory committee’s meetings.
Our commentary pointed out that closing those doors to the small number of local taxpayers who have time, and are interested enough to attend, created a self-inflicted trust wound that foists unnecessary weight on the process. It’s a move that treats taxpayers as a nuisance or distraction, not as the folks who sign checks for the coming spending decisions.
We didn’t call for a free-for-all process where the public input and engagement all flows into an unmanageable pot. No, we asked for simple transparency, for open doors to any taxpayers who would like to listen in as the committee makes decisions about how to shape the recommendation process it now leads.
Let’s be clear here, we think the committee itself – a hand-selected group of 11 local leaders from important sectors, joined by four county executive staffers – is a perfect way to help advise the county board’s decisions on what to do with this unprecedented windfall. In fact, such an expert-packed team is far more likely to steer the county’s decisions in an effective direction than an untethered free-for-all of proposals flowing to the board.
And the few, minuscule glimpses we’ve gotten of their discussions of how to shape, categorize and solicit input seem to make sense.
Unfortunately, the county’s decision to keep these meetings shrouded, to inject murkiness where it doesn’t belong, means taxpayers won’t have the privilege of hearing the discussions, the wisdom from those local leaders who have a hand in shaping the county’s spending decisions.
No matter what county officials might assert, the committee’s moves at this juncture are important and will shape events to come. Their decisions behind closed doors will determine what types of proposals they will consider, how to take public input, and ultimately what spending proposals to present to the county board. Despite some commissioners’ efforts to downplay the need for the committee to operate in a transparency-first manner, we respectfully disagree.
In fact, we think most of our neighbors whose grandchildren will foot the bill for these decisions would disagree as well.
Those 15 people are building the foundation for a process that ultimately will steer county commissioners’ decisions about how to spend that massive pot of ARPA cash. A foundation dependent on public trust. Yet, the lack of transparency around the committee’s early meetings and decisions actively erodes that trust.
Unfortunately, county officials’ conflation of public input and transparency persists, and ultimately undermines what otherwise should be a celebrated effort.
Only transparency builds trust.
