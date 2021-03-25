Hard work.
We can rest assured that single ingredient was the most important factor in Grand Traverse County’s state-leading vaccine distribution to residents 65 and older. By Tuesday afternoon 81 percent of the county’s residents in that age category had received at least one dose of a vaccine that will protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic.
That places Grand Traverse County a leap ahead of both the statewide and national rates of first-dose vaccination for the same age group. And it’s nearly double the distribution rate recorded in counties that makeup the bottom of the list.
There is no doubt public health and medical practitioners faced a daunting task as they were asked to juggle testing, contact tracing and vaccine distribution. Any of those tasks alone could keep throngs of professionals busy in the best of circumstances. But vaccine distribution in particular has been a rocky road nearly everywhere as neither state or federal officials have provided uniform, consistent, organized or functional systems for forming a line to receive vaccines.
That frustrating disorganization and inconsistent vaccine supplies dominated headlines both locally and nationwide as many people seeking vaccine doses faced technological tangles and systems that resembled ticket sales systems for rock concerts.
Many, including Grand Traverse County, appear to have worked beyond some of those systemic shortfalls in recent weeks and have put vaccines in arms at a rate that outstrips the number of doses available.
All those obstacles are what makes public health officials’ achievement in Grand Traverse County that much more impressive. They overcame an imperfect system and little outside support to move Grand Traverse County one giant step closer to herd immunity for its most vulnerable population.
It’s a stride that makes us hopeful for the coming weeks and months as tens of thousands of our neighbors become eligible for doses of the vaccines.
That ability to put shots in arms, and the eagerness of our community to get in line, makes us rest just a little bit easier these days. Our health care and public health officials have proven they are capable of putting vaccines in arms under even the most difficult circumstances — a sign that they likely are ready for the coming tempo as all Michiganders 16 and older become eligible for doses.
Their excellence is a sign that our region is moving toward the light at the end of the tunnel in a hurry, propelled by some of our region’s most important frontline workers.
Their hard work should give us all hope.