Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s ethical.
It seems most of us receive such advice at some point in our lives from a wise confidant. It’s good guidance, the kind of words we hope most people in our orbit embrace.
That’s why those words came to mind as we perused the 14,000 pages of email communications between Grand Traverse County commissioners and staffers that were recently released through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In an initial survey, Record-Eagle reporters didn’t find any obvious law breaking contained in the reams of correspondence. Yes, there often was a quorum of commissioners copied in email chains, but what reporters found so far falls short of clear Open Meetings Act violations.
Still, they did find plenty of questionable conduct from a group of county commissioners who wield a decision-making majority on the board.
They also found the honest, deliberative discussions about county policy that seem to be missing from Grand Traverse County board meetings.
That brings us back to our original thought: just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
The discussions revealed in the now-public trove of emails shows that representatives elected to make decisions on our behalf spend quite a bit of time cutting voters and taxpayers out of discussions on substantive issues. They disavow themselves of the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, and probably more importantly, the idea of a government for and by the people.
Closed-door coordination by elected and appointed public officials is a practice we witness often in governments our journalists follow. It’s behavior that effectively reduces public meetings to procedural theater for the benefit of unsuspecting taxpayers.
Of all the things contained in the piles of emails released, we weren’t surprised by many. Disappointed, but not surprised.
Disappointed because it’s only in closed-to-the-public conversations we seem to get a full picture of both the character and the substance of the people elected to represent us in Grand Traverse County. Sure, some our county representatives’ behavior during public meetings in the past few years has been a downright embarrassment.
An international embarrassment no less.
But only outside of public meetings do we get an unfiltered taste of their thoughts and motivations. Only outside of public view do they feel comfortable denying the existence of the affordable housing crisis that continues to drag on their constituents. Or distributing videos of women with misogynistic comments attached. Or discussing dissolving the independent board that oversees veterans services. Or suggesting travel vouchers would be reasonable compensation for constituents whose home drinking water wells are poisoned.
For some reason the folks who wield a voting majority of Grand Traverse County commission seats seem to think the taxpayers who foot the bills — including the tab for their blunders — shouldn’t be looped into their conversations.
Why is that? Are we not intelligent enough to understand the motivations behind their actions?
Or do a group of people who raised their hand to seek election to public office simply not understand the underlying principles that comprise the foundation of our republic.
They seem to disregard public trust as an afterthought, not a building block to a healthy democracy. They treat election to office as an opportunity to serve themselves, not an obligation to serve others.
Once again, we find ourselves underwhelmed by the performance of Grand Traverse County commissioners — underwhelmed, but unsurprised.
After all, just because it isn’t illegal, doesn’t mean their conduct isn’t unethical.