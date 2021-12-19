A number of Grand Traverse County commissioners seem to have found the spot where they’re willing to trade their fiscal conservative credentials for a few pounds of government cheese.
The price for their principles: full-time benefits for part-time work.
It’s easy to be generous when writing checks from someone else’s checkbook.
Especially when those checks benefit the people whose scribbles appear on the signature line.
The self-directed generosity came when commissioners voted to approve the county’s 2022 spending plan last week. Many of the measures in the amended budget appear to make sense, including a plan to grant county employees 9.5 percent raises in the coming year – an effort to help keep pace with rapidly rising wages across the region. Or approval of a plan to hire several new positions, including a number at the pandemic-stressed Grand Traverse County Health Department.
But the decision by five self-described conservative commissioners to grant part-time, elected officials (themselves included) the same benefits as full-time county employees wafts of self dealing and hypocrisy.
It’s resurrection of government policies from decades ago that padded elected officials’ paychecks with ridiculous entitlements that, in many places, included pensions for a few terms of part-time work. The kind of perks most workers could only dream of these days.
Do any commissioners who own small businesses offer similarly generous benefits packages to their employees who work part time? We suspect not.
Such generosity certainly isn’t extended to the county’s other part-time workers, according to personnel policy documents posted to the county’s website.
Worse, when the government gravy train arrives in January of 2023, the boosted benefits would constitute roughly a 100 percent hike in compensation for any who decide to subscribe to family health insurance through the county. (Commissioners now have an option to take either single-person health insurance or a $2,000 payment in lieu).
A similar proposal surfaced in January when Commissioner Brad Jewett asked for and then rescinded a meeting agenda item on the topic. At the time, Jewett, commission Vice-Chair Ron Clous, and Chair Rob Hentschel were the only board members to utilize the existing health insurance option.
This time County Administrator Nate Alger took credit for the proposed full-benefits for part-time elected officials. But an astute observer reading between the lines might assume Alger simply provided his bosses political cover by taking credit for something they proposed a year ago.
Clous, Hentschel and Jewett were among five commissioners who voted to approve the amended budget on Wednesday, including the benefits boost.
Ironically, the board’s Democrats (Bryce Hundley and Betsy Coffia) levied the two votes against the proposed budget.
This streak of self-directed generosity from county commissioners has us wondering if talk of fiscal responsibility is little more than lip service for coffee klatches and talking points directed toward flabby federal spending plans?
Because the same folks who trumpet rhetoric about wasteful spending elsewhere are conspicuously quiet when our checkbook opens in their direction.