We’re pretty accustomed to empty campaign promises from politicians. Stump speech zingers don’t often materialize in actual policies.
But the White House’s about-face on funding for a plan to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes was a bit of a shock. That’s because President Donald Trump, during a visit to Warren on Jan. 30, made public declarations of his support for a $778 million project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to halt the invasive species’ march toward the Lake Michigan through waterways in Illinois.
“I told the members that are here with me that we are going to protect the Great Lakes from Asian carp — who would have thought that was going to happen? — and other invasive species. And it really is — It’s become a big problem and we’re working on it very strongly,” Trump said during his visit.
Less than two weeks later, funding for the project was conspicuously absent from the budget proposal the president submitted to Congress.
That same budget does include a number of important line items for the Great Lakes, namely $330 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and $123 million to help rebuild to Soo Locks.
So, we’re a bit confused about how arguably the most important project for the future health of the Great Lakes was dropped.
Why would the administration drop funding for a time-sensitive effort to head-off an ecological catastrophe in the Great Lakes, one of our nation’s most important freshwater resources?
Nobody, nobody wants to see our region’s $7 billion fishing industry — or the 75,000 jobs tied to it — damaged when a swell of unwelcome guests finally break through barriers in Chicago-area waterways and into Lake Michigan. We also don’t want to see the water-related recreation opportunities we all so enjoy interrupted by schools of unwanted fish that are known for jumping into the air when disturbed by boats.
So what do we do about the budget priority debacle we witnessed last week?
The same thing Great Lakes states have done for decades: lean on our Congressional delegations to get the job done. And if they won’t or can’t do it, we turn out at the next election to select someone who will.
In the meantime, we hope our representatives are able to work the same magic they did a few years ago when the White House clipped funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. In that go-round a bi-partisan group of lawmakers worked to ensure the funding was placed back into the budget Congress passed.
After all, as Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, pointed out last week, the president has an relatively small role to play in the budget process.
“Nobody has listened to the president in the 23 years that I’ve been here,” Enzi told reporters from Politico while talking about previous presidential budget proposals.
“Congress doesn’t pay attention to the president’s budget exercise. I don’t know why we put him through that.”
We hope Enzi is right, especially when lawmakers debate funding for the Army Corps project to prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.
Because the future of our lakes deserves more than campaign promises.
