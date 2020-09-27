A little transparency goes a long way. A lot of transparency builds public trust.
Decisions state leaders make during the coming week will tell us whether they really are interested in our trust.
Michigan’s K-12 students, parents, teachers and the communities that surround them may soon find themselves privy to information they should’ve been receiving since the day the first schools resumed session in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, following weeks of pleas from a phalanx of newsroom leaders and open government advocates statewide, rolled some encouraging language into her latest executive order revisions. The rules adjustments, announced Friday, go into effect Oct. 5, and require all public and private schools to publicly report both confirmed and probable school-related COVID-19 cases.
The executive order is an important acknowledgment by the governor that our communities deserve to know how and when the pandemic disease impacts our schools. It also provides parents and teachers the information they deserve as they navigate what could be life or death decisions about exposure risks.
But this tip of the hat to transparency — at least at this juncture — is little more than words on paper.
The executive order tasks the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to whip up guidance for local schools to follow when making such disclosures. That guidance — from a state agency that at times during this pandemic has struggled to speak in clear and honest ways to the public it serves — will shape how and when school leaders make vital COVID-related disclosures.
Such a statewide framework should help remove the guesswork school administrators face, and should provide some uniformity to public reporting (we have witnessed school leaders exhibit wild variations in perceptions of what the public should know about COVID in our schools).
We hope the agency sees fit to require real-time public information to replace the once-per-week reporting system it threw together in early September. That painful trickle of information has proven nearly useless to the public as it drips out outdated numbers state officials gather through a survey system commonly used for online polls and office lunch orders.
The command that schools “publish information about any cases of a probable or confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals present on school property or at a school function” is an important declaration of the role schools will play in the coming months as we continue to work to control the spread of the pandemic disease.
Still, we worry about how that order will be implemented.
Robert Gordon, MDHHS director, in the midst of explaining why tracking and disclosing COVID in schools hasn’t been well executed by his department inadvertently provided the best argument yet for radical transparency. (By radical transparency, we mean names of schools with infections, numbers of infections and when they happened. Nobody is arguing for the disclosure of personal or identifying information. Common sense tells us releasing such nonspecific information is far from radical, but to state officials who typically resist disclosing much of anything, it probably feels a bit extreme.)
Gordon said both local and state health officials have been overwhelmed by the demands of the contact tracing required by each new confirmed COVID-19 infection. That struggle should be the bedrock argument for Gordon as his agency shapes a new public information flow. The more we (the public) know the more likely we will be to make decisions that help the public health process.
State leaders’ actions during the coming week will tell us all we need to know about whether they value public trust.
After all, the overtures thus far carry little more weight than the paper upon which they’re written.
