Decades of focusing on the symptoms of our state’s deficient mental health care system has generated predictable results.
Jails are full of people in mental health crisis. Suicide rates linger stubbornly high, especially in young people. And families struggle to find even routine counseling services for loved ones.
Talk to just about anyone who has needed access to mental health services in any part of Michigan, and you will hear a recitation of deficiency woven between exhausted frustration.
These problems, and a slew more, have been the alarm bells ringing in our state for years.
And finally, it appears a governor has heard the tone and promises action.
That promise arrived Wednesday night during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address – an annual speech typically peppered with backward-facing self congratulatory assessments and a few agenda-setting promises for the year ahead.
“We need to invest in our mental health workforce, so we can put Michiganders first and ensure they have the support and resources they need to thrive,” she said. “Every Michigander deserves access to both mental and physical healthcare. To boost access, we need to expand the Michigan State Loan Repayment Program, build on our work to hire more counselors, social workers, and psychologists on school campuses, and implement parts of my MI Healthy Communities proposal to increase capacity for community-based behavioral health.”
The commitment — even if it still is only broad strokes — to address access to and quality of mental health services for Michiganders wasn’t the only priority outlined in the address, but it’s the one we found most notable.
It follows a recent visit to Traverse City in which the governor met with a group of mental health advocates from the Grand Traverse region. And lands in the midst of collective effort to bring a mental health services center to the community.
We hope, and expect, the governor’s declaration of mental health services as a priority will garner bi-partisan support. After all it’s the kind of reform that touches every family in the Mitten in some way or another.
But this reform, fixing this problem, will take a long-term commitment, the kind that will last beyond a single governor’s tenure or a few legislative cycles.
It took a long time to reach this dismal juncture, a moment when nearly two-thirds of people held in local jails have some form of mental health affliction. A time when we document children who must wait for days on end strapped to emergency room beds, waiting for space to open in a treatment facility elsewhere in the state.
Mental health should be treated with equivalent importance as our physical health, and for far too long it has received systemic neglect.
Today we find hope in the governor’s promise. Tomorrow we hope to see bi-partisan follow through.