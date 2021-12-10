The old joke about “the thing not being an issue — until it is” works inversely with didymo, a type of algae.
In its case, it is a problem until it’s not. S’not. Rock snot, to be exact.
It sounds yucky and it is. The invasive Didymosphenia geminata gets into waterways and attaches to rocks and plants, forming a thick slimy mat of brown globs that makes swimming, fishing and other water activities “undesirable,” in bureaucratic terms.
For the waterway’s residents, it’s a whole lot worse. Rock snot alters food systems, choking out native species’ food and habitat resources. Didymo blooms directly threaten macro invertebrates, an indicator species to freshwater rivers and streams, and an important food source for many species of trout.
Little Traverse Bay Bands biologist Samuel Day was fishing the Manistee in Kalkaska when he noticed didymo on his lure. He took samples, studied them, and sent some to state agencies that all confirmed the bad news this week — that the river has a condition with no cure.
The solution to this pollution is prevention.
Key now will be stopping rock snot’s spread to neighboring streams and lakes — a legitimate worry as those who fish, kayak and boat may unwittingly transport the algae from one waterway to the next.
Plus, a simple rinse won’t do the trick. Experts recommend cleaning all gear in 2.5-5.0 percent bleach solution and hot water for 10 minutes, then drying all gear for at least 48 hours.
Many invasive species survive our Michigan winters, too. Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Jane Perrino recommends letting all your ice fishing gear (including boots) dry for a minimum of five days between uses, knowing bait laws and leaving water or ice collected on-site.
When it comes to our freshwater lakes and rivers, we play a crucial part in keeping them clean. Without our vigilance, rock snot could run through our region like a cold in a second-grade classroom.
Maintaining our healthy waterways is our responsibility — don’t let anyone tell you it’s not.