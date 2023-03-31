Look at one single game played at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center and it’s simply a story of winning and losing.
That hard-fought matchup Saturday between Traverse City St. Francis and Flint Bleecher ended in sore disappointment for St. Francis.
But focusing on that one game and its outcome misses the essential reason why these championship games are even played.
It’s about the season.
A team can’t rise to the level that the Gladiators did this year without playing well — really well — and striving together as athletes to achieve something important. What they achieved was the chance to compete for No. 1 in their division at the Breslin.
There are a lot of teams across the state, and plenty of players, who can only dream of reaching such heights.
Yet the Gladiators’ coach, Sean Finnegan, knew months ago that his team was likely to make it that far. He said he could see it in the way they were playing. He could feel it in the confidence he had for them.
“When you get kids to believe they’re capable of bigger things than they imagine, that can go a long way,” he told us. “They believe in each other. They believe in the coaches.
“They believe in themselves.”
We cheered for St. Francis. And we were impressed by their good sportsmanship after the game as they lined up and congratulated the winning team.
Most of all, they made their entire community proud.
Victory was the goal but, at the end of the day, that one game — win or lose — doesn’t diminish what it took them to rise to that level.
Their achievement was considerable.
That’s why we say to St. Francis: It’s not just about a win; it’s about a season.
And, for the Gladiators, what a wonderful season it was.
