Last year the Record-Eagle Sports Desk was quiet — and, when it came time for the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Track Meet, downright glum.
The sports reporters tried to stay positive. Even though COVID-19 canceled last year’s honor roll meet — for the first time in 45 years — they thought they could wait out the pandemic a few more weeks and use their medal money to create all-star games for the seniors who didn’t get to play spring sports.
Alas, that wasn’t to be. No one could have predicted that we’d still be wrestling with COVID-19 a full year later.
But Tuesday’s Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Track Meet was a hopeful sign that we’re on the right track.
On a nearly perfect June evening at Traverse City Central High School, the best runners from multiple schools gathered to resume the annual tradition. The athletes shattered school records, and gained momentum and confidence heading into Saturday’s state finals. Their families and friends — and the Record-Eagle — cheered them on.
A number of Legacy Awards were given out Tuesday night as well. Darlene Garland and Bill Wooer received them, and surprise, Lober’s family met him on the track to give him a Legacy award, too.
“I had no idea they were doing something like that tonight,” Lober said. “I was recognized when they named the meet after me and I thought that was enough, but I feel very fortunate that I have been able to do what I’ve been doing for as long as I’ve been able to do it.”
We, too, feel fortunate.
On Wednesday, Michigan reported 420 new cases of COVID-19.
That drops the daily case average by more than half, from 645 to 321, compared to last week.
Our race against COVID-19 is proving to be one of endurance, but signs are very hopeful that we’re on the right track.