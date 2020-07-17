This month U.S. Census takers will start ringing doorbells.
We don’t envy the job — door-to-door is tough even without a pandemic and high social tension dividing us.
But recent returns indicate a lack of participation that could hurt the regions that can least afford it.
On July 8 the U.S. Census response rate map showed the following for the five-county area:
Antrim — 43.2 percent; Benzie — 48.7 percent; Kalkaska — 46.7 percent and Leelanau — 49.8 percent.
Grand Traverse County was more than 20 points higher at 69.2 percent and Traverse City bested that with 69.4 percent response.
An energized county census task force started early — pre-COVID — in assuring tech support for those less inclined, and reaching out to snowbirds.
Their resounding message in their successful push has been to “get your piece of the pie” — emphasizing the ways census data can apportion federal funds, saying that each household can generate $18,000 in federal to local money over a decade.
We get why this message works. Dividing the pie starts with knowing how many plates you need.
But life experience has showed us that while some areas get stuffed at the government table, others go hungry.
A few crumbs is all some areas get, which lends itself to a certain world-weary fatalism in our rural areas.
“People in the more densely populated areas receive more services and are therefore more likely to trust their government,” said Grand Traverse County Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel. “When you get out to the more rural areas, those people receive fewer services so the reverse is more likely. That’s my personal opinion.”
This is compounded by a general distrust of government encroachment on privacy and security, made possible by all the technological advances of our time.
But even the Project On Government Oversight — a nonpartisan watchdog group that investigates and exposes waste, corruption and abuse of power — attests to its importance.
Stakes are high — Census 2020 data will be the basis of $1.5 trillion in annual spending. As in every. Year.
It spreads across 316 federal programs, including Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants and low income tax credits and loans.
Michigan got $48,698,141,000 in 2017 of “census guided spending” — the vast majority of which went to Medicare and Medicaid programs that help the elderly and poor.
We don’t need to tell anyone about the aging of our region and the poverty found in our rural areas.
We are not blind trust advocates. But we see firsthand how the sausage is made, and know areas like Antrim, Benzie and Kalkaska could use their part of the pork pie.
