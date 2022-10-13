At a candidate forum this week, two incumbents were asked if the state is on the wrong path.
Both state representatives, both Republicans, expressed the opinion, without any hesitation, that the state is, indeed, on the wrong path.
We agree with them.
The problem started long before they came along and, when voters endorsed term limits in 1992, it got worse.
Many states have term limits, but Michigan has some of the most draconian. Even proponents of the original measure admit it had unintended consequences. Some say it created a revolving door of people who use the elective office — particularly the state House of Representatives — as nothing more than a launching pad to some other career opportunity.
They call it a steppingstone; we call it bad government.
Because these representatives serve two-year terms, no sooner do they get elected, then they start looking to get re-elected. Drs. Marjorie Sarbaugh Thompson and Lyke Thompson from Wayne State University wrote the book, “Implementing Term Limits: The Case of the Michigan Legislature,” and these experts told the Citizens Research Council of Michigan the following:
“Overall, term limits have increased turnover and correspondingly produced more open-seat elections, but term limits also reduced the experience and knowledge of legislators, weakening the legislature and making it less effective. Furthermore, lack of experience, inability to work across the aisle, and a springboard legislature in which most people are looking for their next job rather than focusing on their current political responsibilities could easily sap the will to confront politically difficult issues.
“Additionally, in the decade from 2002 to 2012, Michigan was the only state that decreased its spending on municipal governments and the services they provide, making local governments the big losers under term limits.”
As far as the impact of term limits on legislators’ relationships, special interest groups and lobbyists became far more influential.
Under the current system, representatives can serve three two-year terms while state senators can serve two four-year terms. That allows them to serve in the state Legislature for a total of 14 years: six in the state House and eight in the state Senate
Proposal 1, on the Nov. 8 ballot, would actually reduce the total number of years a state lawmaker could serve from 14 to 12 years. However, it would enable them to serve all 12 of those years in one chamber. So state representatives could serve a maximum of six two-year terms and state senators could serve up to three four-year terms.
In effect, Proposal 1 would double the time lawmakers could serve in the state House or allow an additional term in the state Senate, which would, hopefully, mitigate the revolving-door phenomenon.
It sounds like an improvement to us, albeit a modest one, so it’s worth considering.
But here’s what really sells us on this measure: It would create new financial disclosure requirements for the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state legislators. It would require annual reports describing their assets and sources of income, positions held outside of state government, agreements or arrangements regarding future employment, gifts and travel payments received, among other requirements.
If Proposal 1 is adopted this fall, these financial disclosure requirements would kick in starting in 2024.
Hello? We’ve been knocking on this door for years.
It comes as no surprise to us, in national rankings of states on transparency and accountability, Michigan ranks the worst for public access to information, political financing, executive accountability, and legislative accountability.
It’s time to open a window.
Proposal 1 is worth adopting in the hope it will get Michigan on the right path — one that will let the sunshine in — to an open and transparent government.
Its citizens deserve no less.
