It’s the effect, not the name, that matters.
A gag order by any other name carries the same detrimental impact, especially when we’re talking about the ones misguided elected or appointed boards try to enact on our representatives.
We witnessed just such an effort unfold last week during the Elk Rapids District Library board meeting. Some members of that board, it seems, have deemed other members’ public statements about the library’s inner workings a threat.
Why else would they attempt to pass a resolution that would prohibit those appointed representatives from speaking publicly about the library’s management.
During a Thursday evening meeting, some members of the district library board contended the resolution shouldn’t be called a “gag order”, but we would beg to differ.
We would refer those board members to the old “walks like a duck, talks like a duck” test if they want to be certain.
In fact, we can’t see many other ways to interpret “... we commit that as stated in our code of ethics, we must speak as one voice and will refer to our Library Director and our Library Board President as official spokespersons for any public or media situations or inquiries.”
Such bylaws and regulations instituted by public boards are decidedly undemocratic, and run counter to many of the most important underlying principles that ensure the health of our representative government.
For what purpose do we send representatives to govern on our behalf if they’re not allowed to discuss their duties publicly?
And no, the Elk Rapids District Library board isn’t the first local public body to consider or adopt such an authoritarian policy to squelch communication from members. For years, the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of trustees — among others — has had a similar policy in place that attempts to discourage elected trustees from speaking publicly about district governance. Thankfully, many trustees elected to that board have cast aside such an attempt to curb their rights to free speech and usurp the functioning of representative democracy.
Let’s be honest, such rules instituted by public boards are about as misguided as they come. They are a wholesale misinterpretation of elected and appointed officials’ duty to serve constituents.
Voters elect representatives to make decisions on their behalf, to stand for their values and interests on a given governing body.
Too often we hear machinations from our representatives — including these gag order resolutions — that seem to invert the responsibilities of the people we elect.
They would have us believe the people we choose to serve in office are in place to serve the government or public institution, not their constituents.
That’s why we would encourage Elk Rapids District Library board members and any other elected officials who face attempts to curb their rights to free speech to reject those failings. Prohibiting our public officials from speaking freely about the workings of the governments they steer is simply unacceptable.
No matter which label a public body chooses for such restrictions, the end result is the same — an erosion of our democratic values.