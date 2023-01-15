Consider the wonderful attributes of Traverse City at its best.
Add several top-notch educational institutions and professionals with a wealth of experience in the ecosystem.
Combine these with this ideal location on one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world.
Put it all together and they spell a very different sort of future for Traverse City, a future that would embrace a purpose filled with significance and seriousness: preservation of freshwater.
Discovery Center & Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms have come together to develop this exciting vision.
Their goal is to create the Freshwater Research and Innovation Center on West Grand Traverse Bay. If they succeed, they will establish the Grand Traverse region as a hub for applied freshwater innovation, offering research, education, commercialization, incubation, and acceleration programs.{/div}
Their concept is a worthy one. Indeed, it passed muster with the federal government, which allocated a $1.6 million appropriation to help fund a new dockside classroom and lab in the start of something that promises to become much larger very soon.
Hopefully, this new construction will lay the groundwork for a $60 million center — and the dawn of a different destiny for Traverse City, one that does not lie in thrall to tourism. No problem with tourism, per se, but we recall the whims of fortune when the pandemic struck. It would serve all much better to have a diverse mix as we strive for economic well-being in days to come.
If we have learned nothing else in recent years, there is strength in diversity. When there is a downturn in the tourism industry, we need to have more of those other strengths, in agricultural, educational and industrial sectors, to keep the community on an even keel.
That’s just speaking pragmatically from the standpoint of economic development and education. If we attempt to predict the future, it’s an easy bet that freshwater resources will continue to grow in importance.
And, if we take great care to protect it, that resource shimmering right before our eyes will continue to be one of the most precious resources on the planet. Actually, it will become even more precious, but many just accept the fact Lake Michigan is there and assume it always will be. Others just see it as a place to kick back and enjoy for recreation.
That’s fine, but, perhaps, through this Freshwater Center on West Grand Traverse Bay, we all will develop greater appreciation for what lies before us, sparkling in the sun.
If we play our cards right, we will learn how to preserve, protect and defend it as well.
After all, it is our future — and it wouldn’t be our home without it.
