Not “everyone” looks forward to Fourth of July celebrations.
Objections to the custom of blasting fireworks have long been raised by those who suffer from post-traumatic stress (or who have pets that do).
Pacifists question the glorification of the “bombs bursting in air.” Dissenters of many stripes dislike the conformist -isms associated with it, like nationalism and patriotism. Others just avoid the crowds and gripe about parade parking.
But this weekend, it’s helpful to remember that the Fourth has come to mean many things in American history, but is first and foremost a celebration of protest.
Historian Dr. Holly Jackson, and author of “American Radicals: How Nineteenth-Century Protest Shaped the Nation” hit upon the highlights for the New York Times.
She writes that “the better part of the 19th century, many groups in addition to abolitionists, including Native Americans, utopian socialists, women’s suffragists and industrial workers, chose to use the Fourth of July as an occasion for social-justice agitation.”
It started long before the invention of the gas grill.
On July 4, 1827, slavery was abolished in New York, and a group of Black activists resolved not to celebrate, and instead called for a time of continued mourning for those still held in slave bondage. They also called for public reflection about the nation that allowed it to continue.
Borrowing from this tradition abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison protested against slavery in 1854 by hanging the flag upside down and burning the Constitution. Henry David Thoreau joined him to declare the country’s moral failures.
In the 20th century, July 4th was a flashpoint for Vietnam War protests. In 1970, a group of Black church leaders declared a “Black Declaration of Independence” listing a desire for freedom from “being lynched, burned, tortured, harried, harassed and imprisoned without Just Cause” and “being gunned down in the streets by Policemen and Troops who are protected from punishment.”
Military veterans protested their treatment in the VA in 1981. Gay activists vowed to show their anger at a Supreme Court decision that upheld criminal sodomy laws by disrupting July 4 celebrations in Greenwich Village.
In 2018 when Jackson penned her column, a large Fourth of July protest gathered in Washington, D.C. to draw attention to immigration issues.
This year there will be Black Lives Matter protests, and one of our reporters told us of a “decolonizing Detroit” event to call attention to the devastating Indigenous history.
The holiday itself was borne of protest, as in 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Continental Congress, declaring our country’s freedom from colonial England, all of the signers were technically traitors.
The Fourth of July is a good time to question if we’re keeping the promises the Declaration set forth, for all.
For questioning, and using the rights we have as Americans is a tradition as old as the Fourth itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.