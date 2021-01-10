If President Donald Trump loves this country as he professes, he will resign, now.
And if he refuses to do so, those who surround him, the voices that have stood silent when his worst instincts damaged our democracy, must remove him from office. For the good of our republic, for love of our democracy, Trump must go.
Great leaders throughout our history have time and again recognized that the health of our nation, our collective wellbeing, supersedes all other interests and desires. Such sacrifice of self interest has defined great presidents, has set the mold for our leaders past and future.
Presidents from both parties, throughout history, have set aside both self and party interests to serve our nation.
Trump proved Wednesday afternoon he is incapable of such sacrifice. Worse, he proved once again he is willing to set our nation aflame at the altar of his ego. His behavior proved he is unfit to hold office for even one more day.
Trump spent the past two months fomenting discord, presenting a parade of increasingly ungrounded claims of widespread election malfeasance.
Those claims were heard and discarded by a bi-partisan cadre of judges, law enforcement and elections officials nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three justices Trump himself appointed.
His inability to lose gracefully, to place his ego in the back seat and deliver a healthy nation to his successor on Inauguration Day was clear in the weeks following the Nov. 3 election.
But Wednesday his willingness to destroy our republic on his way out the door became evident.
The President of the United States assembled throngs of his most fervent supporters on Jan. 6 near the White House. He whipped them into a frenzy with continued lies about the election outcome, derided a Vice President who, until this week, has been nothing but loyal to his will, and sent his angry mob marching toward the U.S. Capitol with delusions of halting a Constitutionally defined process.
That mob broke through security checkpoints and stormed Congress, the first invasion of our house of governance since the War of 1812 when the British took the Capitol. Jan. 6, 2021 was the first time in our history that American citizens have attempted to overthrow our democratic process, and they were sent there, fueled by delusions perpetuated by the chief executive.
The President of the United States incited insurrection, and he did so for no other reason than to assuage his ego.
Five people died in the melee, including a Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher while fighting back the mob. Dozens face criminal charges. And the house of the people was desecrated by looters and vandals.
Since that day Trump has shown no ambition to calm our nation or leave office gracefully. Several of his closest advisors and multiple members of his cabinet abandoned him in protest.
By Friday, between social media blackouts, Trump continued his venomous rhetoric, and announced he would become the first president in 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, only the fourth president in history to do so.
Trump’s most fervent supporters loved him because most of the time he was anything but presidential.
Now, our nation needs him leave because of his inability to act presidential.
On Wednesday, our nation witnessed the damage an unhinged president can inflict on our republic in just a few hours. Our democracy simply can’t endure another day of Trump’s selfishness.
For the good of our nation, Trump must go.