Unintended or not, there are real consequences from an effort to reform Michigan’s car insurance regulations.
And Michigan lawmakers have a responsibility to close an awful loophole they created in 2019 when they penned bills that attempted to fix our state’s highest-in-the-nation car insurance rates. That gap in the statute goes into effect July 1, and threatens to decimate the system that provides care for people who have suffered debilitating injuries in car crashes.
That 2019 reform was an important step for the 7 million drivers who pay for car insurance in Michigan, although it probably didn’t lower coverage costs as much as any of us would like. In fact, the reform only reduced average car insurance costs in Michigan from worst-in-the-nation status to second worst.
That slight improvement was about an 18 percent reduction in average premium cost, but leaves the mitten state about $700 above the nationwide median and about $1,300 higher than Maine, where drivers pay less than those in any other state for coverage.
That improvement for Michigan’s drivers seems pretty anemic considering all the wrangling and fanfare that surrounded the 2019 bill’s construction. It’s also a pretty meager improvement when stacked against the delayed side-effects we now are learning slipped into the law.
The worst appears to be a caveat the takes effect July 1 that would allow insurance companies to slash reimbursement rates for the folks who care for those who’ve suffered long-term injuries in car crashes. Many providers — small businesses that provide everything from physical and occupational therapy to residential rehabilitation — say the cuts could put them out of business. Worse, the law also would allow insurance companies to stop paying for more than 56 hours per week of care provided by family members of people who need long-term, round-the-clock care because of their injuries.
There is a mountain of uncertainty surrounding the new provisions and whether insurance companies will act on the newfound loophole. It’s hard to imagine any insurance for such loopholes if they don’t intend to use them?
But this gap in particular appears poised to swallow even those whose injuries occurred long before the insurance reform became law, and clearly should benefit from a “grandfather” status in the new system.
Thankfully, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have taken up the mantle and joined as co-sponsors of bills both in the state House and the state Senate meant to address the deficiency. (At least two local lawmakers are on the sponsors list — State Sen. Wayne Schmidt and State Rep. John Roth).
Their efforts could help protect both the thousands of Michigan residents who depend upon those reimbursement rates for both high-quality rehabilitation and long-term care following life-changing crashes. They also likely will prevent devastating cuts to payments that support thousands of small, local care providers in our state.
Unfortunately, it appears both chambers of the legislature have adopted a wait-and-see approach that will let the law take effect before they act to avert damage.
It’s a bit naive to think insurers won’t take advantage of such an obvious deficiency in the law, and waiting to see whether the change hurts already vulnerable people seems downright cruel.
This is one unintended consequence that simply shouldn’t be allowed to linger.