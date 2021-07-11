Nobody would expect perfection in the midst of a crisis.
At least, nobody who is reasonable enough to acknowledge our leaders, both elected and appointed, are both human and fallible.
The past year has provided us dozens of prime examples of that fallibility as policymakers attempted to make sweeping public health decisions to protect us all from the worst-case-scenario outcomes during the worst pandemic in more than a century.
But things go awry when that inherent imperfection in our humanity becomes acquainted with the kind of hubris that tends to fester in offices of powerful decision makers.
We witnessed the mess that mixture makes in mid-2020 when a Record-Eagle journalist broke news that state officials hatched a plan to place convalescing COVID-19 patients under the same roof as healthy, but vulnerable, nursing home residents. That plan has since become known as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “hub” system, and has spawned suspicions that some vulnerable people may have been exposed, infected or died as a result of such an ill-conceived structure.
State officials later dismantled the hub system and relaunched a revised version a short time later.
The same Record-Eagle journalist later exposed a similarly concerning deficiency in the state’s oversight of long-term care facilities. For months officials allowed the public to believe they collected and disclosed a comprehensive accounting of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state’s nursing facilities. Unfortunately, that accounting didn’t include data from care facilities with 12 or fewer beds, nor did the data disclosed acknowledge those thousands of licensed operations weren’t counted.
The available data — even without the smaller facilities included — shows more than one-third of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Michigan occurred in nursing facilities.
Yet, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services only added a note disclosing that caveat to its online dashboard after the Record-Eagle reported on the deficiency. That deflection came only after state officials claimed local health departments monitored COVID-19 in those smaller facilities — a claim that wasn’t supported in records our journalist obtained from health departments statewide.
Those both are understandable missteps made in the midst of a massive effort to address the most severe public health crisis in our lifetime.
What isn’t understandable is the hubris that seems to have generated bureaucratic resistance to reexamining the numbers and ensuring our hindsight assessments of our state’s handling of the pandemic are grounded in accurate numbers.
In a June hearing in the Michigan state House, Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel told lawmakers the state’s tally of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities may be low, but she hedged her statement.
“What the nursing homes are reporting are accurate,” Hertel told lawmakers, adding there is no “reason or incentive to hide (deaths).”
Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, later said it appears we don’t have accurate numbers, but that he hasn’t found any indication the undercount is “willful.”
We tend to believe both of Johnson’s interpretations of the counts disclosed thus far.
What is willful, though, has been an overall resistance by state officials to scrutinize their own numbers and thoroughly disclose and acknowledge deficiencies. That’s where the aforementioned hubris comes in.
That’s why we were happy when state Auditor General Doug Ringler decided last week to take up Johnson’s call for a comprehensive examination of the numbers.
Ringler will conduct a “comprehensive study of reported and unreported deaths” in the state’s long-term care facilities. The examination will take a few months, but we hope it will finally provide us a comprehensive view of how the virus spread through facilities that care for our most vulnerable neighbors.
Without such an honest accounting, we have little hope of correcting deficiencies that no doubt allowed the virus to spread in long-term care facilities.
There simply isn’t space for bureaucratic hubris in critical examinations of pandemic policies.