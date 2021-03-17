If you’re wondering what why we’re talking about Sunshine Week as we sit under cloudy skies and a few inches of newly dropped snow, you’re not alone.
Every second week in March, weather notwithstanding, Sunshine Week spotlights your right to know what your government is up to, and the laws that protect this right.
In Michigan we often talk about the holes in the doughnut — our Open Meetings Act laws are fair, but our open records are among the worst in the country, with the 1976 law exempting the state Legislature, Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s offices. Federal holes include Congress, federal courts and the White House.
All politicians claim they want government accountable to the people. It’s one of the few truly nonpartisan issues that unites both right and left.
We the people also agree. In a democracy that depends on the will of an informed populace it’s the foundation upon which our nation stands.
But, as we’ve seen time and time again during the past four decades, impassioned campaign calls for transparency dilute or die away after Election Day. Even local governments, instead of embracing the spirit of the law, occasionally hide behind it.
We deserve better, and there are movements afoot to place the power of regulating government back in the people’s hands.
To that end we want to focus this week on using our open records laws as they stand today and empower you to use this foundational freedom.
If you’ve never filed a Freedom of Information Act request, we’re going to show you how and why. We’ll tackle large fees, vague exemptions and being ignored.
Your ability to practice your right to know is just as important as the votes you cast. The work of government starts the day after Election Day, as does the work of holding government accountable.
Our reporters file regular FOIA requests; not because we’re trying to “get” anyone, but because that’s what government is for — hired to function at the will of the taxpayers and in their best interest. The length and breadth of our government functions is nothing short of amazing — and each office employs a FOIA coordinator.
This week, we use this space to exercise our right by helping you exercise yours.
First settle on a question you’d like to ask any public body (at least 50 percent funded) by state or local unit of government, state officials, employees and brand entities, local governments or legislative agencies, boards, commissions and councils. Thursday we will shape and send our request; Friday, we will tackle pushback.
Sure, sunshine laws sometimes uncover big news stories (big-ticket severance packages, beneficiaries of government loans, serious complaints against public officials). But they exist for all of us — from finding out more about our biolog- ical parents, to who owns the derelict house in our neighborhood, to what was said in the police report generated at our homes. Getting taxpayer-funded information in the hands of the taxpayer is a skill we must regularly hone, else darkness creeps in.