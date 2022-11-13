It isn’t every day that the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan calls up and asks for an audience with whoever in the newsroom has a few minutes to talk to him. That got our attention.
So several of us met with U.S. Attorney Mark Totten this week and we came away with an unexpected message. We spoke about federal court proceedings and domestic terrorism and fraud involving the COVID money that was distributed during the pandemic, along with a variety of other topics.
But the subject he was most passionate about was fentanyl.
“I feel a real sense of urgency to do something about this,” he told us.
Totten mentioned teen-agers, expressing concern about what young people may be exposed to online these days.
Fentanyl, without doubt, is the deadliest drug threat facing this nation. In 2021, a record number of Americans – 107,622 – died from a drug poisoning. Sixty-six percent of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
In the Midwest, as part of the nationwide One Pill Can Kill initiative, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its law enforcement partners seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl-laced pills during May 23 through Sept. 8, 2022 – enough for 4.7 million doses of the drug.
Yet the supply is seemingly endless, Totten told us. We’re not likely to be able to stop it at the source either. There’s just so much — and it’s so easy to hide.
And now drug traffickers have even expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported to DEA in February 2022, and it has now been seized in 21 states.
Some fake pills also are fashioned to closely resemble legitimate pharmaceuticals, so authorities warn people to be careful to fill their prescriptions with licensed pharmacists.
It seems even stranger when you realize that the fentanyl problem got a foothold with the American populace through legitimate pharmacies and rogue doctors, Totten told us. Most of the nation’s opioid overdose deaths initially involved prescription drugs.
Ten days ago, two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., announced agreements in principle to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids.
Walmart, a third pharmacy chain, is reportedly in discussions about a deal.
The prospective settlements are part of a shift in the legal landscape surrounding the opioid epidemic. Instead of court battles, the concern is how that settlement money would best be used.
We vote for educational programs for all ages, races and demographics in a variety of settings, from schoolrooms to supermarkets. installing safe disposal units for drugs in stores and police departments would be another good use for that settlement money.
But, as fentanyl gains more public attention, mistaken beliefs persist about the drug, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying.
Experts say they believe deaths surged, not only because the drugs are so powerful, but also because fentanyl is laced into so many other illicit drugs.
They also warn that some of the alarms being sounded by politicians are incorrect. Among those ideas: that tightening control of the U.S.-Mexico border would stop the flow of the drugs, (experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing drug demand); and that kids might be targeted in some attempt to get fentanyl into their trick-or-treat baskets this past Halloween, (that was not the case).
Another concern is that fear of the drug is so prevalent that the fear itself might prove to be life-threatening.
For example, even though some drugs are administered by skin patches, a fatal dose of this drug is unlikely to absorb through skin contact. Merely touching the drug would not be fatal, experts say, but that belief could make first responders hesitate about giving lifesaving treatment.
Clearly, factual, accurate information provided by authoritative sources is essential in this fight against the proliferation of fentanyl.
“All stakeholders – law enforcement, first responders, the healthcare and rehabilitation community, and those in harm reduction – must continue working together to address this problem,” Totten said in a news release.
“This is a fight to save lives,” Totten told the Record-Eagle. “We won’t prosecute our way out of this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.