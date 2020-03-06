A few people have reached out to us about the coronavirus, asking if we’d lend our voice to the conversation.
We’ve covered the story on local preparation, potential (then-dismissed) cases in the region and included the Associated Press updates on what’s happened elsewhere in our country and world with the fast-moving respiratory illness.
But as everything, we approach with a critical eye and a neutral head space.
Cottage industries have sprung up to exploit coronavirus fear, from immune-boosting supplements, to expensive face masks to premium sanitizing solutions. People are side-eying those with coughs, and much worse, as fear wears people down now in the third month of the outbreak. At this point we can all probably draw the covid virus, in all its barbed ball glory, freehand in our slightly disturbed sleep.
We’ve learned a few things that we think are useful to remember:
These strains of coronavirus are part of a family of illnesses related to the common cold. It’s more contagious (and less deadly) than the flu and less contagious than measles and chicken pox.
The most common symptoms of the illness are fever, dry cough and tiredness, but some people become infected and don’t experience symptoms. World Health Organization is studying incubation periods, which can last up to 14 days, but so far has found the average is 5 days.
Most people who have contracted COVID-19, about 80 percent, recover without any special treatment.
Healthy people of almost any age have little to worry about. Cases among children and teens are rare (a STAT study of children in Wuhan found kids may have built up a resiliency because they’d been exposed to other coronaviruses).
Of more concern are the elderly and those with certain pre-exisiting conditions like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes. Statistics also skew slightly toward men in infection and fatality rates, which experts attribute to general health and cardiovascular disease numbers.
It’s important that in the event of a local outbreak that we keep our medical facilities available for the truly ill. Fatality rates differ by country, because of containment and overrun facilities factors. If you are worried, self isolate and call your doctor first before appearing in an emergency room or doctor’s office.
Also important is being real about our expectations and the epidemiology of COVID-19.
Last week’s interview with Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch in The Atlantic predicted that “some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19” in the next year.
He emphasized that this doesn’t mean everyone will get severely ill, rather that coronavirus may end up functioning a bit like seasonal flu with vaccines, many people never requiring medical care (14 percent of people with flu don’t even show symptoms) and some fatalities.
This doesn’t mean ignore it, or stick your head in the sand. By now we know what we should be doing in terms of hand-washing, fist bumping and surface cleaning. But we think the places that are really shining are the ones putting themselves, calmly, to the test. Workplaces are trying telecommute spaces for a day; schools, alternative methodologies. Why not? Practices and drills are useful in many situations, and give us time to fix the hiccups that appear — and also enjoy creative hand-washing memes.
Because fear-driven decisions are rarely good ones. And what we know — the facts — should comfort more than scare us.
