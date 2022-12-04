On Thursday, the largest newspaper chain in the country began another round of layoffs. That’s 200 more job losses for Gannett — on top of the 400 they announced in August. Many know that Gannett is reaping the consequences of their overbearing debt. But they also are facing the challenges of a changing marketplace, compounded by recessionary and inflationary pressures.
The traditional newspaper industry continues to shrink. Between 2008 and 2019, more than 36,000 jobs were cut from newspaper newsrooms nationwide, and hundreds of newspapers closed their doors as hedge funds like Alden Capital squeeze out any profit available without reinvesting in their victims.
These are the so-called news deserts. Schools and governments still operate there. Courts hand down sentences. Communities celebrate major milestones. High school teams win and lose. Babies are born and longtime residents die. But the dynamic record of the life of those communities, the local news that once faithfully recorded by the newspapers serving those communities, is nonexistent. The crucial role of watchdog, protector and defender is mute in these deserts. When this happens, crime increases, taxes rise and government corruption grows.
Yes, there are other sources of information, particularly online. But those cannot compare to the quality and quantity of information the newspaper provides for the community.
Simply put, the online business model is not yet supporting the numbers that the traditional newspaper business model supports. Without the newspaper, there are fewer reporters finding out what’s going on and reporting it.
Report for America launched in 2017 with the objective of placing 1,000 journalists in newsrooms across the U.S. by 2024 to combat this contraction in the number of reporters on the ground in communities.
“The crisis in our democracy, disinformation and polarization, is in many ways a result of the collapse of local news,” said Steven Waldman, co-founder of Report for America. “We have a unique opportunity to reverse this decline by filling newsrooms with talented journalists who not only view journalism as a public service, but who can make trusted connections with the communities they serve.”
RFA is an initiative of the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, which states as its mission: “To restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation through field reporting that serves under-served corners of the world.”
In the past few years, the Record-Eagle has competed for – and won – two prestigious Report for America grants. We are honored to employ full-time Indigenous affairs reporter Sierra Clark and data journalist William T. Perkins. You recognize these names from the bylines in our news pages each day.
RFA provides up to half of each reporter’s salary for up to three years, with the expectation that partner newsrooms, such as ours, seek local support for the balance of each reporter’s salary and benefits.
While other communities in Michigan are just waking up to what they’ve lost, this community has been taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen. We have been gratified by the generous contributions.
Supporters have two tax-deductible ways to donate toward RFA reporters at the Record-Eagle: First, checks — with “Grand Traverse Area Local Journalism Fund” noted in the memo line — can be sent to: Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation or GTRCF, 223 Lake Ave. — Suite B, Traverse City MI 49684.
Donations also may be made online. Go to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to give. Through Dec. 31 gifts for this Record-Eagle RFA fund are being matched, dollar for dollar, so charitable donations will go even farther.
Together, with community support, we are in the midst of building a model to ensure the resiliency of the local news report here. Perhaps what we accomplish will inspire other communities to build back what they have lost.
We are very thankful people here know the value of what we do. Together, we are bound and determined to continue doing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.