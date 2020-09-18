Fall is here.
Well, technically it’s still summer for the next four days, but Mother Nature isn’t looking at a calendar.
The annual first freeze warning of the year arrived in our inboxes yesterday from the National Weather Service. Meteorologists working for the NWS office in Gaylord said the dip below freezing is a little earlier than normal, but not unexpected, although the predicted low temperature in Traverse City could break a 30-year-old record.
The steep dip from summer to premature winter will be short-lived, but could hurt any plants or vegetables left uncovered outside — we will be thinking of our farmer friends and gardening guru neighbors.
That bite we all will feel in the air for the next few mornings signals a milestone. Nearly three-quarters of 2020 is behind us (many probably won’t shed a tear when it’s over). Soon, the steam rising off our neighborhood lakes each morning will give way to snowflakes and skim ice. It’s a transition we often take time to cherish, one that never seems to last long enough. Yet, this year we all may be tempted to look forward, to look past the beauty that surrounds us.
It’s an understandable reaction to the upheaval that has become normal during the first three-quarters of this year. But time spent longing next month or next year is time lost.
None of us knows what comes next on this rocky road that has been 2020. None of us can predict the coming forks any better than we predicted the sharp turns already behind us. None of us is promised tomorrow.
So please join us in our commitment to stop for a few moments this weekend. To stare skyward, toward the now-changing leaves as they rustle in the crisp fall wind. To cherish the place where we live.
To enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.