A healthy workforce needs healthy child care.
It really is that simple.
Today’s often dual-income parents require safe, affordable child care to work the 7-12-hour shifts their employers’ require. Today’s parents also ask the tough questions about child care safety, staggering costs and its relationship to income and work-life balance.
The state needs to be the horizon-gazing problem-solver in this ongoing crisis of both workforce and child care by virtue of its regulatory role. We have heard too many stories where bureaucratic red tape, reactive policies and indifference deflated potential child care operations.
To that end, we were glad to see that Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau is hosting upcoming “access fairs” in Traverse City (Sept. 18) from 10 a.m. to noon at 1213 W. Civic Center Drive and in Grand Rapids (Sept. 22).
The fairs’ goals are to bring together the elements of child care licensing to spur and speed up child care facility openings with business start-up support freebies, like $750 compliance reimbursements, background checks and radon test kits.
This joins other government initiatives, like reinvesting in Great State Readiness programs for preschoolers and federal childcare stimulus payments.
These steps are positive and sorely needed.
News Channel 3 reports LARA data at showing a 10-year decline in childcare and 5,000 facility-drop between 2010 and 2021. Local child care business owners cite regulations, slim-to-no profit margins and staffing shortages as reasons for closures.
Wages for daycare workers are miserably low, so low that many can’t afford to send their own children to their workplace, writes Elisabeth Tobia, CEO of Lansing’s Educational Child Care Center in a letter to Bridge Michigan. She pledged to raise full time staff to $15 an hour from Michigan’s $12.30 mean hourly wage (below the poverty line for a four-person family) for child care workers.
Both private and public investment are needed to get child care in a healthy place.
Parents can’t return to work without a safe place for their children to go. The workforce won’t recover without it.