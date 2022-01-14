Two years later and we’re still scrambling on COVID-19 testing.
Having barrier-free diagnostic ability is fundamental to stopping the spread, but in the recent surge, the struggle continues to both get tested and/or get hands on an at-home test.
The scarcity reared before the holidays as people dutifully tried to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and test before gathering, but finding little to no available appointments or kits on the shelves.
Now, what was foretold has come to pass, and as omicron streaks through the populace, again tests are hard to find. Don’t look for it in the CDC’s new quarantine and isolation guidelines — it’s not there.
Bottom line: Testing needs to be there when we need it. Like now.
Our state’s percent positivity is up to 33.2 percent — a direct indictment of the testing shortage with numbers not seen since the testing scarcity in the pandemic’s early days.
Michigan broke another record for its seven-day new case average on Monday with 16,000 new cases. More than 20 percent of the state’s hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, medical relief teams were called into hospitals in Dearborn, Wyandotte, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, and Muskegon and 200 ventilators more were tapped from the National Strategic Stockpile.
The illness continues to exact its fatal tax, disrupting our health and that of our of loved ones, our institutions and our relationships.
Our government is failing the test on testing, recognizing it in the ways government bodies do — by cheerleading baby steps taken to rectify a problem they had a role in creating or by not mentioning it at all.
Yes, moves to buy and distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests and allow Americans to deduct the costs of up to eight tests a month on their medical insurance are welcome.
They’re just late, coming midway through the omicron surge that experts predict will peak in late January.
Our government representatives also sidestep acknowledging systemic issues that caused the shortage, preferring to claim supply chain woes rather than owning the regulatory dysfunction that caused them.
The strategy doesn’t bode well for the whole “lessons learned” part of the COVID-19 journey — one that we the people continue to cycle through time and again.
To pass the test on testing, COVID-19 tests need to be readily available and accessible for all when we need them.