The correct word for loophole when discussing critical data is “blind spot.”
And Michigan’s public health officials and health care licensing agencies face one big, important blind spot. Unfortunately, the only reason we know of the persisting data gap is because of a Record-Eagle reporter’s continuing examination of nursing home and long-term care facility oversight both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That reporting showed data depicting COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities collected and compiled by state officials excludes thousands of smaller licensees. Nearly 3,500 facilities that together are licensed to house more than 23,000 of the state’s most vulnerable residents simply aren’t included in state data.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the public health agency has not required facilities that care for 12 or fewer people to report information related to the pandemic through the state’s dashboard system. Those facilities are required to notify local health departments of infections or deaths, but it appears there is no mechanism to separate those reports for inclusion in the state’s overall surveillance of the pandemic disease in care facilities.
Such an exemption means state officials have been making decisions for nearly a year with incomplete information. For months we have known our public health officials struggled to collect even basic, trustworthy numbers depicting infections in care facilities, but we didn’t know they intentionally exempted tens of thousands of vulnerable residents from their accounting.
Worse, they aren’t making an effort to collect that information deficit even after the fact.
That kind of data void is alarming considering more than 5,500 of the 16,500 deaths state officials attribute to the virus were residents of larger long-term care facilities. With that context, it’s almost inconceivable that there weren’t both infections and deaths in smaller caretaking homes.
Some may argue such a data collection effort is moot at a moment when the vast majority of nursing home and long-term care facility residents have been vaccinated against the infection.
But those numbers are an integral part of a full, transparent accounting of state leaders’ pandemic response during the past year. It’s especially important information as we try to understand the abrupt departure of Robert Gordon from the director’s seat at MDHHS. Gordon left with more than $150,000 in severance in his pocket after signing a confidentiality pact.
There is no doubt public health officials faced sometimes impossible tasks during the past year, and they likely have made many mistakes along the way.
The only way we will learn from those mistakes is if all Michiganders are privy to a comprehensive accounting of how COVID spread and how.
And we have no hope of navigating the next steps in this pandemic if our data is shot through with blind spots.