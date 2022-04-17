There are exceptions to every rule.
But what happens when exceptions become the rule?
We seem to be witnessing that scenario come to fruition in Traverse City as development proposals roll in to local regulatory boards.
The latest example is a developer’s proposal to situate a hotel on a lot bordering Grandview Parkway in the Warehouse District. The lots in that area of the city are governed by zoning rules that restrict heights to 45 feet – part of a “step-down” strategy reduces building heights closer to the bay and in other areas away from the city’s core.
The developer has asked the Zoning Board of Appeals to grant him permission to build above the height cap for that area, in part, to avoid contaminated soil likely beneath the property.
Last week, the board granted the project a height variance to add a 15-foot-tall structure atop the main building to house a rooftop bar. But the board denied a request to allow the main building to stand a little more than 3 feet taller than the 45-foot zoning restriction.
The board’s decision to grant those extra 15 feet was no surprise since city officials already allowed such a change for the adjacent Hotel Indigo.
These types of judgment calls have become a persistent fixture in Traverse City’s development landscape. And they have made us begin to wonder whether city officials have effectively eroded zoning rules by granting repeated exceptions the norm?
We’re certainly not saying there shouldn’t be exceptions. Nor are we advocating for a zoning free-for-all.
But it has become apparent that city officials should at least revisit, if not rewrite, their zoning regulations and strategies to match the norms they’ve created with all these exceptions.
Again, what’s the point of zoning parameters that restrict building heights to 45 feet in the warehouse district if every project proposal asks for, and is granted, permission to exceed the cap?
What happens if new planning commissioners or zoning board of appeals members decide not to grant equivalent exceptions in the future? Will these judgment calls spawn the next generation of development-related lawsuits?
Considering battles over building heights have repeatedly landed the city in court, it seems city officials might want to have a thoughtful discussion about setting predictable development norms.
There is no doubt Traverse City is changing shape rapidly as development pressure grows. That shape should be somewhat predictable thanks to zoning and planning rules.
The repeated exceptions to the guidelines have effectively shifted the shape envisioned in city development documents.
We don’t know what path ahead will be best for the city, but it’s clear exceptions have themselves become the rule.
So maybe it’s time to reexamine the rules.
