Let’s hope — if our car is on fire and we don’t know it — that someone like Derek Bissell is nearby.
Or if our growing kids need snowpants that we can’t afford, that we live in one of the expanding Love Locker communities cared for by Caley Mehs.
Or if we’re just lonely and new in town that we connect with Jeneil Bamberg’s Meetup group.
Everyday heroes walk among us. None wear capes. Some wear uniforms. All make our corner of the world better, and we love to share the stories of their efforts.
Bissell, a 43-year-old oil lease operator from Kingsley, was en route to work this August when he saw a Mazda in a ditch, on fire. The driver seemed confused, so Bissell got the 70-year-old to safety and called for help. Bissell was later recognized by the Michigan State Police who said that he had saved the driver at a “physical danger” to himself. He said he did what anyone would have.
“I’m nobody special,” he said.
Mehs, a 29-year-old Kingsley woman, was inspired by the “little free libraries” she saw as she delivered papers, and envisioned something slightly bigger. The 4-foot-by-2-foot chests built by Dave Gonyer of Gonyer Wood Concepts house a trove of quality seasonal clothing for people in need. The first was installed at the Fife Lake Library, and Mehs has already gotten approved for a second one outside Buckley’s Village Hall. Mehs has sights on more lockers in Grawn, Interlochen, Mesick or Lake City, and hopes that the inspiration is contagious.
“My hope was that people will see this idea and maybe put their own up in their own community,” Mehs said.
A death in the family, then the COVID-19 pandemic rerouted the 36-year-old Bamberg back to Williamsburg after many years living and working abroad and elsewhere. She wondered if anyone else was in the same boat, and decided to form a socially-distanced Meetup group to alleviate potential loneliness in herself and others.
“It was kind of hard to meet people initially,” Bamberg said. “And that is something I do remember about growing up in the area … Sometimes it feels like you do have to search to find like-minded people.”
The group met several times outside, and plans to reunite this spring.
These three examples are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the good deeds, great and small, happening in our community — and the ordinary-yet-extraordinary people behind them.
If you know of someone we should talk to, please drop us a line at features@record-eagle.com.