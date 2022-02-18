History not taught will repeat itself.
That’s why we applaud a bill introduced this week to the Michigan legislature that was crafted and proposed through a cooperation between lawmakers, including State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, and northern Michigan tribal leaders. That bill would encourage the Michigan Department of Education to help bring lessons about the state’s Native American boarding school history into k-12 classrooms.
It’s not surprising that mention of our state’s painful history with those boarding schools isn’t commonly surfaced in schools. But it’s long past time our state leaders move to address the painful omission that persists in many history classrooms.
For more than 150 years the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs funded operation of more than 350 of those schools spread across the nation. Three of them were located in Michigan — one each in Baraga, Harbor Springs and Mount Pleasant.
The one in Harbor Springs operated until 1983, and many of our Indigenous neighbors have firsthand experience of the brutality that occurred inside the boarding school’s walls.
Nationwide, the schools were a tool funded by the government and often operated by Christian missionaries, built to eradicate the cultural identities and traditions of Native American communities. Such objectives are documented in volumes of publications and documents generated by the people who built and operated the facilities.
They’re objectives well known in most Indigenous families and communities where both history and trauma have been passed down from one generation to the next.
And in recent years, the schools’ history has grabbed widespread attention as officials have discovered mass graves, many filled with children who died at the facilities, on former boarding school properties both in the U.S. and Canada.
Still, those lessons, and important acknowledgment of that history, doesn’t make it into school history classes in our state.
That’s why we are encouraged by the warm, bi-partisan reception the proposed change to the Michigan school code received in Lansing on Wednesday.
We are hopeful that enthusiasm will translate into an important change to our statewide history curriculum.
Because we are doomed to repeat history we aren’t willing to teach.
