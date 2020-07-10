The heart-wrenching news arrived early Tuesday in the Record-Eagle newsroom — a third man had drown in as many days.
This time a group of Good Samaritan boaters dove into East Grand Traverse Bay in an effort to try to save a 47-year-old Kalkaska man who had struggled and slipped beneath the water’s surface. Despite their heroic effort, the man had died by the time he arrived at Munson Medical Center in an ambulance.
It’s the kind of story our reporters dread bringing to our community. A life cut short. Endless trauma and grief for family and friends. And rising fear of the lakes and streams that dot our northern Michigan home.
All three men who died during the long holiday weekend were partaking in local lakes — two in Lake Michigan and one in Green Lake — in ways familiar to many of us. Swimming from a boat to shore. Returning to the beach from a sandbar. Swimming to retrieve a wayward jet ski.
At least one was known as an avid, strong swimmer.
They join hundreds of drowning victims recorded across the Great Lakes region during the past few decades — dozens each season — a statistic we wish didn’t recur for just one year. So far this year, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project has recorded 26 drowning deaths, 14 in Lake Michigan alone, four since July 4.
The number of drowning deaths recorded in the Great Lakes each of the past four years has stubbornly hovered near 100. This year it appears on a pace toward that grim mark.
That’s why we hope everyone will take a few moments this week, next week or whenever you next arrive at a beach or boat launch to redouble your water safety efforts. Don’t swim alone. Know your limits. Wear life jackets.
Our lakes are immensely powerful, even when placid. They can be as dangerous as they are beautiful.
Please join us in enjoying them with care.
