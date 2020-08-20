We’re not getting any younger.
No, really.
The Grand Traverse region isn’t getting any younger. Nor is Grand Traverse County. Census estimates show the median age of our community spiked by nearly five years during the past decade alone.
Someone who is the median age in Grand Traverse County today — almost 43 — was just 22 years old when discussion of building a new senior center began.
That’s why we’re befuddled by local elected officials’ unwillingness to put a millage request on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether to build a new Senior Center. There really isn’t any disagreement over the need for a new or rebuilt facility to house programming that serves our seniors.
We wonder why Grand Traverse County commissioners seem so reluctant to allow voters to decide? Is there really any harm in asking constituents to prioritize their property tax spending?
For years, local officials and advocates have bemoaned the condition of the current, city-owned building where Grand Traverse County houses its senior services programming. But like many other sites in our region, the location is second-to-none. It’s a rare segment of publicly-owned waterfront adjacent to all the amenities our metropolis on the water has to offer.
It’s the perfect spot for a Senior Center. The only problem seems to be that such a perfect location requires cooperation between two local governments — the city (landlord) and the county (tenant).
The two boards that would need to work together — the city and the county — to bring such an important project to fruition never seemed to hit a unified stride on the issue. And maybe county commissioners simply were throwing up 11th hour obstacles because they really didn’t want to put a tax question on a ballot.
Their non-decision, decision last week that let the measure die spoke loud and clear.
Nonetheless, it’s a momentous short-circuit of a project many voters should’ve had an opportunity to weigh-in on.
We suspect voters who miss the opportunity to decide on funding a new senior center will make their position clear elsewhere on the ballot.
