A reader recently called us out for publishing a particular cartoon.
The image, which we published Thursday, Aug. 4, made a visual comparison between Putin threatening the Ukraine and Americans being threatened with high gas prices.
The criticism from reader Charles Brackett of Traverse City was well-taken.
In no way could the two situations that were depicted ever be considered equivalent.
“Ukraine has people dying of all ages. Yes, we in the U.S. have been suffering from higher gas prices, recently eased considerably, but no one is dying or threatened with death,” Mr. Brackett wrote.
He is correct.
In trying to fathom what might have been in the mind of the cartoonist, we can only surmise that an effort to juxtapose those two incongruous circumstances is an attempt to make a statement about the U.S. and how insignificant our concerns are here, when considered against the horrific plight of Ukrainians in their own country.
Yet if that was the intention of the cartoonist, and readers didn’t get the message, that cartoon failed.
It won’t be the first time a message has failed.
Yet we live in a time of massive messaging.
Those who have the capacity for these messages are often bombarded by them, unless they figure out good methods to divert them.
Then there’s the great need for devices to convey all those visual and text messages that everybody needs.
And then there’s the great need for various methods to route them and control them.
And on and on.
As this mushroom cloud of messages and information continues to grow around us, consumers are picking only those messages they want to receive.
Simply put, they choose what to read, hear and see. That’s nothing new. In fact, it makes perfect sense, except when it restricts their exposure to what’s happening around them — a world of events, issues and ideas.
Enter the echo chamber.
In recent years, social scientists who study communication have noted the development of these communities, which they call echo chambers, where a narrow set of views makes people less likely to challenge their own opinions.
That selective exposure increases polarization, these studies say.
This past week, the Nieman Journalism Lab reported findings that cable news is actually having a much bigger effect on the polarization of people in America than social media.
“Partisan TV news consumers don’t seem to stray far from their narrow sets of preferred news sources,” that report stated. “… Exposure to opposing views is critical for functional democratic processes. It allows for self-reflection and tempers hostility toward political out-groups, whereas only interacting with similar views in political echo chambers makes people more entrenched in their own opinions.”
Add to this the fact that Americans aren’t the most highly literate population: 130 million American adults have low literacy skills, according to a 2020 Gallup analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education.
This means that more than half of Americans between the ages of 16 and 74 read below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level.
Now add one more finding from that Gallup study for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: Low adult literacy represents an economic loss to the U.S. of about $2.2 trillion annually.
We don’t need a study to prove that people function better in life when they have the skills that allow them to compete.
That’s a lot to digest, but it’s really imperative that we do so and figure out ways to raise the bar.
All the drama we see playing out on cable TV sure sounds important. But, at some point, after watching the episodic drama, repeating over and over in sound bites and video clips, the best response is to get up off the couch.
We may not be able to change the status quo nationally, but we sure can do something to improve things here. We can work collaboratively to make a difference in the quality of life locally. Thankfully, we’re not living in Ukraine.
Communities are stronger when residents are engaged, when they’re paying attention to how local governments are run; when they ask good questions about where the taxpayers’ money is being spent.
All of this brings us right back home to the engaged citizen. The reader who is aware of what’s going on in the world, appreciates the advantages we have here, and cares enough to point it out.
Thank you, Mr. Brackett, for paying attention to the messages we convey and calling us to account.
Your concern about the world around us is a credit to this community.
