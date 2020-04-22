The first Earth Day in 1970 was a watershed moment.
It incorporated the momentum ignited by Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring;” it was galvanized by an oil spill in California; it was modeled after the anti-war protest movement; and scheduled on a weekday, conveniently between spring break and exam week to maximize student participation.
What started as a drop in the bucket now runneth over 50 years later in a celebration that extends far beyond campus boundaries.
The now-ubiquitous Earth Day events run the gamut of clean-ups and work bees, educational events and activities.
This year will be different.
In-person, group events are canceled — all of them — to protect each other from spreading around the COVID-19 respiratory infection.
But this doesn’t make the day a dud.
The internet is bursting with individual, socially distant ideas for people to do.
Little things, like rinsing out some recycling and thinking about what happens to it. Picking up trash and dog doo on our favorite trails. Planting trees. There are many “virtual Earth Day” options, too, a rallying cry in this day and age of COVID-19.
Whatever we do, there’s plenty of reason to do it.
We gasp at the pandemic-initiated clean air index, but our impact on our planet is well documented.
Lake levels, invasive species and land use are constant indicators of the precarious balancing act between our lifestyles and our environment.
Like so many others that have celebrated birthdays in the last five weeks, Earth Day’s birthday will be what we make of it.
At 50 years old, Earth Day officially earns its “Over the Hill” cake but what’s insures its longevity is that it keeps our eyes trained on the horizon ahead, the air above and the earth below.
