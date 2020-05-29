In the aftermath of a horrible event, there are often calls for investigation. We must know what happened, fully and completely, to not repeat it.
The devastation in Midland in the wake of the Edenville dam failure, the evacuation of 10,000 people and immeasurable property damage finds no shortage of such calls.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call for an investigation included swipes at the dam’s private ownership which scored political points with supporters.
Boyce Hydro, the Edenville dam owners, issued its own call to investigate the state’s role — i.e. taking Boyce to task for freshwater mussels — in not maintaining spillways, which could not handle the floodwaters last week.
The Michigan GOP issued a call for investigation — a federal one — and asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to recuse herself from investigating at all because of the mussels. This too scored points.
Political grandstanding on investigations hold no water with us, either by way of the governor’s office, the Legislature, the federal government or Boyce Hydro.
We the people must hold our government responsible for its actions, including the action to pass ownership of a dam (and three others in 2006) to a trust as a tax shelter.
The way we see it, everything needs a once-over. And we can’t keep passing the buck, because we’ll find culpability at every level.
Federal?
Bridge’s reporting found the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission knew about the spillway issue since 1993, and allowed it to operate through three owners in a state that could endanger human life for almost two decades, knowing it couldn’t drain a maximum flood.
FERC revoked Boyce Hydro’s ability to generate power off the hydroelectric dam in 2018; Boyce’s counsel said the stoppage would increase flood potential over the long haul.
State level?
Inaction. Cover ups. See Flint water investigation.
An objective third party?
The newspapers raise their collective hands but we have to scrabble and fight for documents and reports. See federal and Michigan FOIA problems.
We believe the state must be held accountable; same goes for the federal government.
This disaster is yet another example of how enforcement of the rules on the books is grossly deficient. How can we expect people to play by the rules if we don’t enforce them?
Then again why would we privatize infrastructure that can kill enormous amounts of people to a trust that didn’t believe in paying taxes?
Our leaders privatize the ownership and benefit off our state’s resources, yet never fully privatize the risk and liability. Granted, sometimes it works out. But Midland is just another case on a long list of where it didn’t.
Is an investigation needed? Yes. But we should hold our state government to conducting a sound and thorough investigation, and the federal government, too. These should be conducted publicly and transparently. We need to be the checks in the system, and to expect and hold our governments accountable for their actions and the resulting reports.
Calls for investigations are hollow unless you do the work.
Do the work, and do it publicly.
