Journalists love all the minutes, but are special fans of the last one.
The last minute pretty much powers newsrooms. If deadlines are our glue, many of us dance so close to them that we have perpetually sticky shoes.
So even though we’ve heard about the comet NEOWISE since it arrived this month, we want to give one more shout out for the last-minute people.
The time to see NEOWISE is now.
After July 23 it moves farther away from our sun, and from us.
It’s perhaps not as bright as the comet Hale-Bopp, but that’s probably not a fair comparison.
Hale-Bopp, with its great glowing sodium tail, was clearly visible to the naked eye for a year and a half — even in the cities. The vast majority of our fellow Americans saw it in 1996-1997. Its brightness made poor 1986’s Halley pale by comparison. And it was discovered by amateur stargazers, both Americans, on the same night in 1995. Bopp didn’t even own a telescope, and sent his discovery charmingly by telegram.
NEOWISE’s discovery is different, though charming in its own right. It is one of almost 300 objects cataloged by NASA’s Wide Field Infared Explorer — WISE — on its mission to survey Near Earth Objects, or NEO.
But even survey satellites must like the last minute, as NEOWISE was officially discovered just 4 months ago on March 27, 2020.
So if you want to see it, don’t drag your feet. Comet NEOWISE won’t be back again for another 6,800 years — about when we finally pay off our student loans.
To find it, look northwest for the Big Dipper (or Ursa Major). Find the ladle. Track two thumbs down and right, and focus your binoculars to see the tail.
Make a wish, if you like. We only have a few minutes left to see NEOWISE (celestially speaking) so make it last.
