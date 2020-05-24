Tragedy focuses priorities: Is anyone hurt? Is everyone safe?
Midland County is a case in point for its admirable evacuation of 10,000 homes without death or injury, as people waded through the sudden floodwaters carrying their pets and leaning on each other. The Edenville Dam, 18 miles upstream from Midland, and the Sanford Dam, near the south shore of Sandford Lake breached after days of rain this week with catastrophic results.
An outpouring of help came from surrounding areas, the state and nation. Our own Grand Traverse County Road Commission stretched out its hand in help to rebuild roads washed away. Many of us, including our road commission team, are connected to our state’s midsection.
As our friends and family members don waders to survey the wreckage of their homes, some have been told they may not be able to return for a year or more.
We’re proud that our road commission wants to help rebuild that road to recovery — and we know from experience that traveling the road ahead can be a more difficult hitch than the one washed out behind.
What happened in October 2012 on the Boardman River during a planned draw down at the Brown Bridge Dam in no way compares to our mid-state disaster. Almost every factor is different — ours impacted 66 homes, did not drain a 21-billion-gallon lake nor faced the environmental proximity to a chemical powerhouse like Dow. Nor were we in the middle of a pandemic when it happened, or on economic tenterhooks.
Even so, our smaller-scale recovery was longer, more expensive and more political than it needed to be, which hurt everybody in the long run.
The blame game already started in Midland, pitting Edenville Dam owners Boyce Hydro against state regulators, the desire to save freshwater mussels against the owner’s multiple infractions. In the Brown Bridge failure, a subcontractor ended up stuck with most of the liability after one of its executives signed an agreement without reading it.
Many of our communities could face a similar deluge: The New York Times reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classifies 170 of Michigan’s dams as “high” hazard potential that could kill people if they fail. Another 151 dams are “significantly” dangerous to the economy or environment.
Our infrastructure could use the investment that likely will be diverted downstream into the legal system.
We know that in the moment, clear priorities keeps the focus where it needs to be and spawns courageous and generous acts; keeping this focus over time is where the water gets muddy.
