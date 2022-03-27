Small nudges today can result in massive shifts in trajectory years from now.
That principle is at work in our schools every day, especially when we’re talking about at-risk students – those who face challenges because of instability at home. A caring teacher, encouraging administrator or compassionate counselor has immense power to shift the future for students who face outside struggles.
That’s why we are both encouraged and concerned with the data logged and examined by the researchers at University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. Their findings show students who experience homelessness or come from households that struggle economically are far more likely to face discipline at school.
That trend holds true statewide, but varies substantially. And in some pockets, including in the Grand Traverse region, at-risk students face discipline rates several times higher than school-wide average.
Those numbers concern us, because we know, for some students, the most consistent, positive adults in their lives are the people who shepherd them through the school day. And disciplinary measures that exclude students from access to school, to those caring adults, could have devastating results.
We are, however, encouraged by how that data – numbers from the 2017-18 school year are the most recent analyzed – is viewed by school administrators at some schools in the Grand Traverse region where the discipline disparity is of greatest magnitude.
Superintendents at both Buckley Community Schools and Bellaire Public School (neither led their respective districts the year the data was collected) said discipline policies at their districts have changed dramatically in the past four years.
Those school leaders favor action that ensures at-risk students make amends or face repercussions for disruptive behavior, but they also emphasize keeping students in school and working to address the root of problems.
Buckley Superintendent Jessica Harrand thoughtfully pointed out that denying a student access to positive, supportive adults by suspending them from school does nothing to help that student thrive.
We’re heartened by such forward-thinking that prioritizes resources students need, resources that might help set them on a positive life trajectory.
Those, and many other proactive approaches, give us confidence many school leaders recognize and are motivated to address the problem they face with discipline disparities.
Hopefully, the ones who aren’t yet addressing the gap will learn from their neighbors and help alter the course for their most vulnerable students.
One person, one nudge can make a monumental difference in a student’s life.
